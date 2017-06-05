Rashawn Thomas: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 233

Position: PF

College: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 22.5

RPG: 9.0

APG: 2.7

BLK: 2.0

STL: 1.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Athletics

2015-16 (JUNIOR):

Played in all 33 games, starting 32 as a junior ... Named Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Southland and Southland All-Defensive Team ... Also earned CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major All-America honors and was a finalist for the Lou Henson Mid-Major Player of the Year Award ... Recieved NABC All-District First Team accolades ... Named Southland Conference Player of the Week five times ... Averaged 16.6 points per game, which was the fifth highest scoring average for a single season in program history and ranked fifth in the Southland Conference ... Led the league in rebounding with 8.0 boards per contest ... His 265 rebounds on the season are the second most by an Islander ... Averaged 2.3 blocked shots per game, which ranked second in the Southland and 30th in the nation ... His 75 totaled blocked shots are the most ever in a season by an Islander, topping the previous best of 57 ... Scored in double figures 28 times and reched the 30-point mark five times ... One of only two Islanders ever to score 30 or more points at least four times in a career, let alone a season ... Recorded 19 rebounds against Texas State (12/5), the second most in a single game in school history ... His 10 offensive boards against the Bobcats were tied for the most in a game by an Islander ... Was the first Islander since 2001 to score 30 points and grab 10 rebounds in a game since 2001, doing it three times during the season ... Eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his career ... Named to the Preseason All-Southland Team.

2014-15 (SOPHOMORE):

Earned Second Team All-Southland Conference honors for his efforts … appeared in 33 games and made 28 starts … averaged 13.7 points and 7.9 rebounds … totaled 40 blocks and 18 steals … 452 points were the ninth-most in Islanders history … 262 rebounds were the second most in program lore … also finished in the single-season top 10 in free throws, free throws attempted, blocks and field goals made … came off the bench to score 12 points with three blocks at Georgetown (11/18) … posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds against MVSU (11/28) … made it two double-doubles in three games with 15 & 10 against Denver (12/6) … scored a season-high 18 points in a career-high 38 minutes against UTSA (12/15) … followed that up with another double-double, scoring 18 points and snaring 12 boards at Denver (12/17) … scored 15 points with a career-high 14 rebounds against Jarvis Christian (12/30) … had a monster game against McNeese State (1/10) with 21 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks … scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against Lamar (1/12) … scored 13 points in 18 minutes at Nicholls (1/17) … went for 15 & 12 against Northwestern State (1/20), including 10 & 10 in the second half … scored 13 points with 12 boards at New Orleans (1/24) and added two huge blocks late in the contest … matched his career high with 22 points at Southeastern La. (1/26) … followed that with 18 at Stephen F. Austin (1/31) … posted 20 points and 10 boards against Incarnate Word (2/3) on 7-for-10 shooting … added 18 points and seven boards at HBU (2/9) … posted 20 points with eight rebounds, five assists and no turnovers against SFA (2/14) … had 16 points to go with 14 boards and a career-high six blocks against UNO (2/16) … scored 20 points with seven rebounds against HBU (3/5).

2013-14 (FRESHMAN):

Had one of the top freshman seasons in Islanders history, averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in his 25 games of action … went 109-for-184 from the field, with his .592 field-goal percentage placing him second in the Southland … blocked 33 shots on the season to go along with 16 steals … had three 20-point games and 15 double-digit contests … made a splash in his Islanders debut, posting a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds at Oklahoma (12/5), adding three blocks and two steals … went 4-for-9 for 10 points against Cal State Northridge (12/20) … posted eight points, two blocks and three steals at Minnesota (12/28) … scored a career-best 18 points and swatted four shots at Central Arkansas (1/2) … posted second career double-double with 15 points and 12 boards against Oral Roberts (1/4) … posted 10 points and two blocks in the win over NW State (1/9) … netted 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting at Nicholls (1/18) … posted 10 points and eight boards against Southeastern (1/23) … posted a career-high 21 points to go along with six boards, two blocks and two steals at Incarnate Word (2/6) … followed that up with 20 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks at Abilene Christian (2/8) … delivered 14 points and five boards against UCA (2/13) … scored 12 points with eight rebounds and two blocks against McNeese (3/6) … had a huge game at Northern Colorado (3/19), scoring 22 points with three steals.

HIGH SCHOOL:

Played three years for Walter Brewer at Southeast High School … averaged 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds per game … added three blocks and four assists per game … was a McDonald’s All-American nominee … earned First Team All-State and First Team All-City laurels … was named Boys Basketball Big All-City Player of the Year … led Southeast to state for the first time since 2008 as team took district and area titles … was named Southeast Athlete of the Year … averaged 15 points and nine rebounds per game as a junior.

PERSONAL:

Rashawn Shaquille Thomas was born on Aug. 15, 1994, in Oklahoma City … son of Marshalee Thomas … has two siblings, Jashawn Talton and Nita Jackson … majoring in business at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.