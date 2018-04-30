Pritchard and McMillan to Hold Postseason Press Conference Tuesday

After a successful season that saw Indiana win 48 games and take the defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs, Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard and Head Coach Nate McMillan will speak with the media on Tuesday, May 1 at 11:00 AM at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The press conference will be streamed live on the Pacers Facebook page and embedded on Pacers.com on this page.