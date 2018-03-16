Game Preview: Pacers at Wizards

Last Updated: March 16 at 1:57 PM ET

Matchup

Just days ago, the Pacers were one of the healthiest teams in the Eastern Conference, boasting a clean injury report for the first time all season.

But over the course of two games, the Pacers (40-29) saw their first and second centers go down with left ankle injuries as Domantas Sabonis was rolled up on against the 76ers, and Myles Turner hobbled while playing the Raptors.

The injuries make the signing of Trevor Booker look prescient, as Indiana will need to rely on Booker, Thaddeus Young, and veteran Al Jefferson hold the fort while the young bigs recover from their injuries.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Track the Pacers' Playoff Push »

While Sabonis has already been ruled out for Saturday's tie-breaking road matchup with Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards (39-30), Myles Turner expressed some optimism during Friday's practice, explaining to reporters that the swelling was not as severe as anticipated.

If Turner is unable to go, Al Jefferson — who posted one of his best games of the season with a 20-point, 12-rebound effort on Thursday night — will likely be the starting center for Indiana, matching up against Marcin Gortat of the Wizards.

Coming off of the bench for the Pacers would be Booker, who despite being listed at 6-foot, 8-inches, might be needed to play the role of backup center for the Pacers while Turner and Sabonis recover.

Saturday's game brings yet another Eastern Conference matchup that could have implications from playoff seeding. Currently, the Pacers and Wizards have split the season series 1-1, and Saturday's game will be the final meeting between the two teams.

If the Pacers are able to pull out the road victory despite having injuries to two of their top players, Indiana will claim the higher playoff seed should the two teams finish the season with identical records.

Projected Starters



Cory Joseph

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Bradley Beal

Tomas Satoransky

Otto Porter Jr.

Markieff Morris

Marcin Gortat

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Wizards: PG - Bradley Beal, SG - Tom Satoransky, SF - Otto Porter Jr., PF - Markieff Morris, C - Marcin Gortat

Injury Report

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis - out (sprained left ankle), Myles Turner - questionable (sprained left ankle)

Wizards: John Wall - out (left knee surgery)

Last Meeting

March 4, 2018: The Pacers never trailed in Washington, but the outcome wasn't clear until the final buzzer sounded. Indiana got 33 points from Victor Oladipo and survived a frantic fourth-quarter rally by the Wizards to hold on for a 98-95 win.

"It feels good but it's a long race," Pacers point guard Cory Joseph said after the win. "It doesn't mean nothing now. The playoffs are not yet and the East is real close. We got to stay even keeled. Got to stay even keeled every time. Got to stay level headed. Can't get too high on ourselves because we got another game tomorrow. That's the NBA."

Indiana led by 15 points entering the fourth quarter, but Washington scored the first 10 points of the final frame to claw back into the game. The Wizards eventually trimmed the deficit to 87-85 after two Jodie Meeks free throws with 4:25 to play, but Oladipo answered with four straight points to push the Pacers' lead back to six.

With the Pacers leading by two points, Beal got a clean look at a jumper from just inside the free throw line to tie the game, but couldn't get the shot to fall. The Pacers got the rebound, but Joseph only hit one of two foul shots, giving Washington one last shot with 5.2 seconds to play.

Noteworthy

Indiana's last win over the Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak against Washington

The winner of Saturday's game will clinch the season series between the two teams

Wizards center Ian Mahinmi was a member of the Pacers from 2012-2016

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday, March 19 to host Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 PM ET. Tickets starting at just $22! Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

Away Game Night Special

Pacers Raglan Long Sleeve T-Shirt - $18. Game Night Specials can be purchased online the day of each away game from 10:00 AM - Midnight. Order Online »