Game Preview: Pacers vs Wizards

Last Updated: Feb. 5 at 10:30 AM ET

Matchup

After a roaring fourth quarter to topple the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pacers take their home floor once again on Monday, searching for their seventh consecutive win while playing in the confines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The victory, however, won't come easy as Indiana lines up against one of the hottest teams in the East, the Washington Wizards (30-22).

The Wiz have now won four games in a row, all of which have come without John Wall, who is expected to miss several weeks with knee surgery. But in his absence, Bradley Beal, one of the league's premier shooting guards, has shined even brighter, expanding his game to help fill the void left by Wall. During their blowout win over the Magic on Saturday night, Beal nearly notched a triple double, scoring 18 points, and adding eight rebounds and eight assists, all in just 31 minutes on the floor.

The Pacers (30-23) — now sporting a 19-10 home record on the season — have used The Fieldhouse to help stack wins over the month of January, sending Indiana up the standings and making the Wizards a potential playoff matchup. Had the season ended on Saturday night, Indiana would have played Washington.

Lance Stephenson, who led the Pacers' fourth quarter charge against the 76ers, has simply been a different player at home and on the road.

With the backing of the friendly crowd, Stephenson has shot 36 percent from three (26.9 on the road), pulled down 6.2 rebounds (4.5 on the road), and scored 10.9 points per game (down to 7.1 on the road).

As Indiana looks ahead, a heavy road schedule dominates the remainder of the season, making each home game even more crucial for the Blue & Gold.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Tomas Satoransky

Bradley Beal

Otto Porter Jr.

Markieff Morris

Marcin Gortat

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Wizards: PG - Tomas Satoransky, SG - Bradley Beal , SF - Otto Porter Jr., PF - Markieff Morris, C - Marcin Gortat

Injury Report

Pacers: Darren Collison - questionable (bruised left knee), Glenn Robinson III - questionable (left ankle surgery rehab), Victor Oladipo - questionable (illness), Myles Turner - questionable (sore right knee)

Wizards: Sheldon Mac - out (left Achilles surgery), John Wall - out (left knee surgery)

Last Meeting

February 16, 2017: In the final game before the All-Star break, the Pacers fell 111-98 to the Washington Wizards at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"Tonight's loss looked a little flat," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the game. "Maybe we're a little fatigued."

For Indiana, Myles Turner finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Paul George added 17 points and seven boards.

Washington was led by 25 points from Otto Porter Jr. John Wall had a double-double, compiling 20 points and 12 assists.

Noteworthy

Monday's game is the first of three meetings between the two teams. The other two will be at Washington.

Indiana leads the all-time series 95-76, but the Wizards have won three consecutive games against the Pacers.

Former Pacers center Ian Mahinmi plays for the Wizards and is averaging 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.

Tickets

The Pacers look to grab another home win during their first meeting against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards on Monday night at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

Pacers Team Store Game Night Special

Pacers Heavy Washed Hat - $12. The Game Night Special can be purchased at the Pacers Team Store on game day, as well as online from 10:00 AM-Midnight. Order Online »