Game Preview: Pacers at Timberwolves

Last Updated: Oct. 23 at 10:45 AM

Matchup

Without Myles Turner, the Pacers are struggling to find wins.

Due to a concussion suffered in the final minutes of opening night, Myles Turner has missed the last two games for Indiana (1-2), each of which the Pacers have fell.

In their most recent game, a 112-108 loss to the Heat, the Pacers showed serious fight, rallying back from a 21-point deficit on the road to make it a one possession game in the final moments. Miami, however, was able to close the game out at the foul line.

In Turner's absence, forward Domantas Sabonis has been a weapon for the Pacers, finishing the night with a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds). Sabonis' 12 boards were a career high for the second-year forward.

In addition to Sabonis, Victor Oladipo was exceptional against Miami, racking up a season-best 28 points while drilling 4-of-8 shots from behind the arc.

But on Tuesday night, when the Pacers square off against the new-look Timberwolves, Indiana will need more contributions to get its first road win of the season.

While the trade of Paul George was one of the biggest stories of the offseason, the Timberwolves made news as well, acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls.

Butler joins Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins to make a formidable big three, not to mention the services of Jeff Teague, who signed with Minnesota as a free agent.

The Timberwolves are coming off one of the best games of the NBA season to date, a 115-113 win over the Thunder, which featured three lead-changing shots in the final 10 seconds, the third of which came from the hands of Wiggins, who banked in the game winner.

Tuesday's game is the first of a back-to-back to close out Indiana's three-game road swing. Following their matchup with the Timberwolves, the Pacers fly to Oklahoma City for their much-anticipated showdown with Paul George and the Thunder.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Domantas Sabonis



Jeff Teague

Andrew Wiggins

Jimmy Butler

Taj Gibson

Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation), Myles Turner - out (sore neck, concussion)

Timberwolves:Justin Patton - out (surgery on left foot)

Last Meeting

March 28, 2017: After leading for much of the fourth quarter, the Pacers were whistled for a foul on Ricky Rubio, who was in the act of shooting a 3-pointer. Rubio hit all three of his free throws, putting the Timberwolves on top where they completed a 115-114 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana had one last chance to win, as the Pacers put the game in the hands of Paul George with 3.4 seconds to play. George received the inbounds pass at the top of the key and took stock of the defense. With a double-team closing in, George rifled a pass to Monta Ellis, whose last-second desperation 3-pointer didn't go down, ending the Pacers' evening.

"(Rubio) made a good play, he drew a foul. It was a tough one at that time, but they called it. I guess my arm got caught in there when (Gorgui) Dieng ran into me," Jeff Teague said. "I don't know (if it was a foul). I get that call all the time. The play before was a bad play. I didn't realize the shot clock had more time and I shot a bad shot just trying to get it on the rim. Two bad plays on my part and we lose the game."

Paul George racked up 37 points for the Pacers and Jeff Teague finished with a double-double (20 points, 10 assists).

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series between the teams 35-19 and have a 14-13 edge when playing at Minnesota.

Minnesota's starting guard is Jeff Teague, who attended Pike High School in Indianapolis and played for the Pacers last season.

The Timberwolves also have point guard Aaron Brooks, who came off the bench for the Pacers last year.

