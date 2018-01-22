Game Preview: Pacers vs Suns

Last Updated: Jan. 24 at 4:30 PM ET

Funny what a difference a game can make.

After losing two straight games, the Pacers seemed on their way to dropping a third as they travelled to San Antonio to face the Spurs. But Indiana surprised, pulling out a victory to complete a season sweep of San Antonio and cap its five-game road trip with a 3-2 record.

Now the Pacers (25-22) return home to face a Suns (17-30) team that they dominated just 10 days earlier in a 120-97 victory.

Indiana was without starting center Myles Turner for the duration of the road trip, and his absence was felt on defense. Over the course of the five games, Indiana averaged just 2.4 blocks per game, the lowest figure in the NBA in that span.

But even without the blocks, the Pacers' team defense remained strong on the trip, allowing just 99.7 points per 100 possessions, the fifth best mark in the league.

One of the areas that the Pacers have been strongest in all season has hit a snag, as the team's 3-point shooting crashed during the team's road trip. During their West Coast swing, the Pacers connected on just 31.9 percent of their looks from downtown.

As the Pacers look to build momentum in the crowded Eastern Conference race, Phoenix offers the type of matchup that the Pacers are supposed to take advantage of. Including a loss on Monday in Milwaukee, the Suns have dropped seven of their last 10 games.

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Domantas Sabonis

Suns: PG - Tyler Ulis, SG - Devin Booker, SF - TJ Warren, PF - Dragan Bender, C - Tyson Chandler

Injury Report

Pacers: Darren Collison - out (personal reasons), Myles Turner - out (right elbow ligament sprain and muscle strain), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation)

Suns: Marquese Chriss - out (right hip strain), Brandon Knight - out (left ACL tear), Alan Williams - out (right meniscus repair)

Last Meeting

January 14, 2018: Indiana opened up its five-game road trip on the right note, blowing out the Suns 120-97.

As a team, the Pacers shot 54 percent from the field and drained 11-of-23 3-point shots.

"We wanted to start this road trip off right," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan. "I thought defensively we were focused making them earn everything they got. Offensively we had good ball movement and we were pretty consistent with that for 48 minutes."

Victor Oladipo racked up 17 points and was only needed for 21 minutes of action as Indiana took a 99-66 lead into the fourth quarter of the comfortable victory.

Noteworthy

The Suns lead the all-time series, 48-38.

Indiana has won four of the last five meetings with Phoenix.

Pacers forward Alex Poythress and Suns guard Tyler Ulis were teammates at Kentucky.

