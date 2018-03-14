Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors

Last Updated: March 14 at 3:30 PM ET

Matchup

After collecting one of their biggest wins of the season, a 101-98 victory on the road against the 76ers, the Pacers' tricky schedule continues with a home game against the East-leading Toronto Raptors.

In the past week, Indiana has beaten two Eastern Conference playoff teams on the road, grinding out wins over the Celtics and 76ers.

But on Thursday, the Pacers will be lining up against a Raptors team that is one of the hottest in the entire NBA, having won 18 of their last 20 games. The streak of excellence has vaulted the Raptors to clear favorites to land the top seed in the East as they've opened up a four-game lead over the Celtics.

Since the All-Star break, the Raptors have gone 9-1, led by the scoring of All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry.

On Tuesday, the Pacers were able to win despite tough shooting nights from their two leading scorers, Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic. The duo combined to go 5-of-32, but were aided by efficient nights from Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner.

Over the last four games, Turner has put together one of his finest stretches of the season, scoring 20 or more points in three of the four games.

After squaring off with Joel Embiid on Tuesday, Turner gets another tall task on Thursday as he lines up against Toronto center Jonas Valanciunas, who led the Raptors with 26 points in their recent win over the Nets.

Projected Starters



Cory Joseph

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Kyle Lowry

DeMar DeRozan

Norm Powell

Serge Ibaka

Jonas Valanciunas

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Raptors: PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - DeMar DeRozan, SF - Norm Powell, PF - Serge Ibaka, C - Jonas Valanciunas

Injury Report

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis - out (sprained left ankle), Trevor Booker - questionable (sprained right ankle)

Raptors: OG Anunoby - doubtful (right ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

December 1, 2017: Despite what was then a season-high 36 points from Victor Oladipo, the Indiana Pacers fell to the Toronto Raptors 120-115 at the Air Canada Centre.

Two Oladipo free throws and a Thaddeus Young tip-in to open the final quarter brought the Pacers within one, but Toronto responded with an 18-5 run to build a 112-98 lead, essentially sealing the win for the Raptors.

"I didn't think that we played the game the right way," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "I thought offensively we didn't have the ball movement, I thought we were taking some tough shots. I thought our mind was more on the offensive end before and getting our shots, getting involved on the offensive end as opposed to focusing on defending, getting stops and working together."

Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors in scoring, posting 26 points, five assists, and five rebounds during Toronto's five-point win.

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series 47-36 including a 29-12 record when playing in Indiana.

Raptors swingman C.J. Miles was a member of the Pacers for three seasons (2014-2016) and averaged 12 points per game with the Blue & Gold.

Before joining the Pacers over the summer, guard Cory Joseph was on Toronto for two seasons (2015-2016).

Pacers assistant coach Bill Bayno was an assistant for the Raptors from 2013-2015.

The seasons series between the two teams is currently tied 1-1. After Thursday's game, there is one more meeting between the teams (Friday, April 6).

