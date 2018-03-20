Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans

Matchup

Six weeks to the day after a leak in the roof at the Smoothie King Center forced a rare postponement, the Pacers and Pelicans will meet again in New Orleans. With both teams in the thick of playoff races in their respective conferences, Wednesday's game has even more significance than their originally-scheduled meeting on Feb. 7 would have.

Both Indiana and New Orleans have played very good basketball since that date, with the Blue & Gold going 11-6 over that span and the Pelicans going 12-5.

The Pacers (41-30) are coming off a bounce-back win over the Lakers on Monday night that snapped a two-game skid. Indiana is on track to lock up a playoff berth as early as this week, but its seeding is still far from determined. Just 1.5 games currently separate third through sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Pelicans (40-30), meanwhile, find themselves in just as competitive a race out West, where New Orleans is one of seven teams battling it out for the final five playoff spots.

The NBA struggled to find a makeup date for this game and the date the league ultimately chose puts the Pelicans in an unenviable position. Beginning Tuesday, New Orleans will play games on three consecutive days, although all three of them are at home. The Pacers get the Pelicans on the second day of that stretch and Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry might expand his rotation on Wednesday to try to buy a little more rest for his starters.

Even a back-to-back-to-back might not be enough to slow down Pelicans All-NBA forward Anthony Davis, who has emerged (along with James Harden and LeBron James) on the short list of candidates under serious consideration for league MVP honors.

After fellow All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins suffered a season-ending injury in late January, Davis has taken his game to new heights to propel the Pelicans into playoff position. He is currently second in the NBA in scoring (28.0 points per game), fifth in rebounding (11.2 per contest), and leads the league in blocks (2.4 per night).

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Pelicans: PG - Rajon Rondo, SG - Jrue Holiday, SF - E'Twaun Moore, PF - Anthony Davis, C - Emeka Okafor

Injury Report

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis - out (sprained left ankle)

Pelicans: Alexis Ajinca - out (right knee injury), DeMarcus Cousins - out (left Achilles rupture), Frank Jackson - out (right foot fracture)

Last Meeting

November 7, 2017: Despite scoring 75 points in the first half and taking a 14-point lead into the break, the Pacers ultimately fell to the Pelicans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 117-112.

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins dominated Indiana, combining for 40 points, 20 rebounds, and four blocks in the second half alone. Davis finished the night with a game-high 37 points on 14-of-18 shooting (4-of-5 from 3-point range), 14 rebounds, and two blocks. Cousins added 32 points, 13 boards, and two rejections.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in the loss. Victor Oladipo added 15 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic and Lance Stephenson each scored 14.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 22-13 all-time against the Pelicans, including a 9-6 record in New Orleans.

With a win on Wednesday, New Orleans would sweep the regular season series with Indiana for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Pacers head coach Nate McMillan's son Jamelle is an assistant coach for the Pelicans.

Indiana won 10 straight games against the Pelicans from 2012-16, but New Orleans has won two of their last three meetings against the Blue & Gold.

Tickets

