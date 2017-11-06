Game Preview: Pacers vs Pelicans

Last Updated: Nov. 7 at 11:00 AM

Matchup

After a dispiriting loss to the Knicks on Sunday night, the Pacers aim to get back on track on their home floor against the New Orleans Pelicans (5-5).

Leading by 19 points in the third quarter, it looked as if the Pacers (5-5) would be closing their three-game road trip with a 2-1 record. But Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis had other plans.

The third-year sensation scored a career-best 40 points and blocked six shots, leading the Knicks' comeback and spoiling the final game of the Pacers' road trip.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS: Secure Your Seats Now »

As if the last two forwards the Pacers have faced — Joel Embiid and Porzingis — weren't talented enough, Indiana now faces one of the most intriguing pairings in the league as Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins visit Bankers Life Fieldhouse with the Pacers looking to avoid a three-game skid.

Against the powerhouse of a frontcourt, the Pacers will need to fare better on the glass than they did against the Knicks, where they were outrebounded to the tune of 46-34 (12-4 on the offensive glass).

To find success against the Pelicans, Indiana will aim to replicate its success from beyond the arc. Against the Knicks, the Pacers hit on 12-of-25 (48 percent) 3-point shots, helping them build an early lead.

Tuesday's game will also be the first leg of a back-to-back for the Pacers, who travel to face the upstart Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Jrue Holiday

E'Twaun Moore

Dante Cunningham

Anthony Davis

DeMarcus Cousins

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Pelicans: PG - Jrue Holiday, SG - E'Twaun Moore, SF - Dante Cunningham, PF - Anthony Davis, C - DeMarcus Cousins

Injury Report

Pacers: TJ Leaf - questionable (left ankle sprain), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation), Domantas Sabonis - out (right calf contusion)

Pelicans: Alexis Ajinca - out (right knee injury), Omer Asik - out (illness), Solomon Hill - out (left hamstring tear), Frank Jackson - out (right foot fracture), Rajon Rondo - out (left core muscle injury)

Last Meeting

January 16, 2017: The Pacers led for the vast majority of the game, but the Pelicans remained within striking distance even after losing All-Star forward Anthony Davis to injury.

New Orleans eventually tied the game at 91 on E'Twaun Moore's floater with 4:07 to go. The tie was short-lived, however, as Jeff Teague buried a 3-pointer on the other end to put Indiana back in front en route to the 98-95 victory.

"Down the stretch, we didn't foul," Teague said. "Myles (Turner) did a great job of playing straight up and making them finish over them. They took some tough twos and we got the rebounds, we've just got to do a better job of making our free throws down the stretch."

Noteworthy

Pelicans forward Solomon Hill was drafted by the Pacers in 2013 and played three seasons for the Blue & Gold before signing with the Pelicans in the summer of 2016. Hill has been sidelined with a torn hamstring.

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and Pacers guard Darren Collison were teammates UCLA.

The Pacers lead the all-time series between the teams 22-12.

Tickets

Secure your seats to see the Pacers take on DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

Home Court Gift Shop Game Night Special

Pacers Red, White, and Blue Hat - $12. Game Night Specials can be purchased online the day of each away game from 10:00 AM - Midnight. Order Online »

Construction Note: The city's department of public works is replacing the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Street from just north of Georgia Street to Bankers Life Court. Portions of the sidewalk may be closed, but pedestrians should still have access to the Pennsylvania Street entrance of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.