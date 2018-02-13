Game Preview: Pacers at Nets

Last Updated: Feb. 13 at 9:55 AM ET

Matchup

With their final game before the All-Star break, the Pacers are aiming to hit a milestone they never reached during the entire 2016-17 season: going eight games above .500.

As they enter their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (19-39), the Pacers are sporting a 32-25 record and have been on their longest stretch of solid play of the season.

After losing five consecutive games, a win over the Bulls on January 6 snapped their losing streak and served as a turning point. The Pacers have now won 13 of their last 19 games, reaching a win total that some experts predicted could have been their season total.

The Nets — who the Pacers have gone 3-0 against this season — have hit a particularly rough patch of their season, losing 10 of their last 11 games.

Even with the matchup, the Pacers cannot afford to let a game slip, and center Al Jefferson believes it's partially on him to make sure the group keeps its focus entering the Wednesday night road game.

"To me, this is the most important two days of the season right now, especially for this young team," Al Jefferson explained. "Because you kind of get in that 'we done won a couple games in a row' ... It's easy to just get in that vacation mode, and I can't let these guys do that."

Among Eastern Conference teams, the Pacers have the third-most difficult strength of schedule remaining (according to Basketball-Reference), making games against beatable opponents all the more important for the surging Pacers.

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Nets: PG - Spencer Dinwiddie, SG - Joe Harris, SF - Allen Crabbe, PF - DeMarre Carroll, C -Jarret Allen

Injury Report

Pacers: TJ Leaf - questionable (sore left calf), Darren Collison - out (left knee arthroscopic surgery), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehab)

Nets: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson - out (right groin strain), Caris LeVert - out (right knee sprain), Jeremy Lin - out (ruptured patella tendon in right knee)

Last Meeting

December 23, 2017: In their final game before Christmas, the Pacers delivered a 123-119 overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana gave up a lead late in the fourth quarter, triggering overtime. But in the extra time, the Pacers took control, with Victor Oladipo in full command, racking up 38 points and six assists.

"It's really the start of a new game, it's 0-0," Oladipo said about the team's attitude heading into overtime. "You've got to go out there and play your game. We did a great job settling down. Getting stops was huge. We've just got to build on it."

Myles Turner matched his career high for blocks with six in the winning performance.

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series 103-72 and have won all three meetings this season.

Thad Young played for the Nets for two seasons before being traded to the Pacers in 2016 in exchange for the draft rights of Brooklyn guard Caris LeVert.

Pacers guard Lance Stephenson and Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead both attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn.

Tickets

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

Away Game Night Special

