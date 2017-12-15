Game Preview: Pacers at Nets

Matchup

After finishing up their six-game homestand 4-2, the Pacers head east for meeting with the Brooklyn Nets.

While Indiana (16-13) finished its homestand with an improved record, losing its final two games has left the Pacers in an offensive funk, unable to post the high scoring totals they had become accustomed to.

In both of the defeats, the Pacers were held to under 100 points, far below their season average of 108.1 per game.

In Brooklyn, the Pacers will face a Nets (11-17) team that finished last season with the league's worst record. Brooklyn, however, has surprised teams with its pluckiness over the first third of the season.

The Nets enter Sunday's game having lost three of its last four contests, but did make headlines this past week by making a trade for Jahlil Okafor, the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

During their most recent game, a loss to the Raptors, Okafor went 5-of-11 from the field for 10 points in his debut with the Nets. Also included in the deal with Philadelphia was Nik Stauskas, who scored a team-best 22 points in his debut, making five 3-pointers.

For Indiana, defending the 3-point line will be key in beating the Nets in Brooklyn, who take the second most attempts from long range, trailing only the Houston Rockets.

The Nets heave up 34 attempts from deep per game, but make only 33.9 percent of them, the third-worst percentage in the league.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Nets: PG - Spencer Dinwiddie, SG - Joe Harris, SF - Caris LeVert, PF - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, C - Tyler Zeller

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Nets: : Allen Crabbe - questionable (left knee soreness), DeMarre Carroll - questionable (rest), D’Angelo Russell - out (left knee surgery), Jeremy Lin - out (ruptured patella tendon, right knee)

Last Meeting

October 18, 2017: In their first game of the season, the Pacers spent the night building wide leads against the Nets, only to see them keep getting erased.

Eventually though, Indiana — led by Victor Oladipo's 22 points — was able to close out the Nets, winning 140-131 to start the season off 1-0.

The Nets were led in scoring by D'Angelo Russell, who filled up the cup with 30 points and added five assists.

"We have speed that can get the ball down the floor and create open opportunities by Victor pushing," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the game. "I thought both guards did a good job of running the team tonight."

Noteworthy

Pacers forwards Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic each played for the Nets earlier in their careers (Young from 2014-16 and Bogdanovic from 2014-17).

Nets general manager Sean Marks and Pacers guard Darren Collison were teammates in New Orleans for one season (2009-10).

Nets guard Nik Stauskas and Pacers guard Cory Joseph have been teammates on the Canadian National basketball team.

The Pacers have won four consecutive games against the Nets.

