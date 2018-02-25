Game Preview: Pacers at Mavericks

Last Updated: Feb. 23 at 10:40 pm ET

After taking care of business against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, Indiana looks to extend its four-game winning streak as they open up a lengthy road trip.

Their four-game road swing begins in Dallas on Monday night, where they'll face Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks.

On Friday, opening up their first game out of the All-Star break, the Pacers looked like a refreshed bunch, dishing out 30 assists as second-year forward Domantas Sabonis led the team in scoring and rebounding, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Now that they've secured their 21st home victory of the season, the Pacers have just nine left at the Fieldhouse, with the remainder of their scheduling offering a healthy dose of road games.

Monday's opponent, the Mavericks, have been a team that has struggled for the majority of the season, but still managed to hand the Pacers a loss during their previous meeting this season.

With Nowitzki continuing to be an effective player, the Mavericks offense has been buoyed by the play of Harrison Barnes (18.3 ppg) and rookie Dennis Smith Jr. (14.8 ppg).

The Mavs entered the All-Star break on a slide, however, losing 12 of their last 15 games before the stoppage.

Cory Joseph

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Dennis Smith Jr.

Jose Juan Berea

Wesley Matthews

Harrison Barnes

Dirk Nowitzki

Injury Report

Pacers: Darren Collison - out (left knee arthroscopic surgery rehab)

Mavericks: Seth Curry - out (left leg surgery), Dorian Finney-Smith - out (left knee quadriceps tendinitis), Nerlens Noel - out (left thumb surgery)

Last Meeting

December 27, 2017: The Pacers had a chance to pull of a heroic comeback at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but ended up falling short, losing 98-94 to the Dallas Mavericks in one of their final games of 2017.

Trailing by one point, Lance Stephenson controlled the ball with 34 seconds left in the game. Mavericks defender Wesley Matthews managed to poke the ball free from Stephenson, which turned into a fastbreak layup, putting Dallas up by three.

A 3-point attempt by Darren Collison sailed wide at the buzzer, dropping the Pacers to a dispiriting defeat.

"I thought we didn't get out and get enough transition. They established a tempo and we played at their tempo the entire game," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the game.

Noteworthy

The Mavericks lead the all-time series 41-31 and have won their last two games against the Pacers.

Pacers assistant coach Popeye Jones started his NBA career as a player with the Mavericks in 1993.

Myles Turner grew up in Bedford, Texas, a suburb near Dallas.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

