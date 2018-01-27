Game Preview: Pacers vs Magic

Last Updated: Jan. 26 at 10:45 PM ET

Matchup

As the Pacers approach the second half of their season, the importance of winning home games becomes clearer by the day.

In a second half schedule filled with road trips, Indiana opens up a three-game homestand with the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

The Magic — losers of 18 of its last 21 games — give Indiana a good chance to open up the homestand on the right note. But nothing will come easy for the Pacers, who will have played on the road just 24 hours earlier, while Orlando has had three days rest to prepare for the matchup.

During Indiana's game on Friday, the Pacers ran up against a Cavaliers team in desperation mode. The Cavaliers, who had won just three of their last 10, were locked in on offense, shooting the Pacers out of the game from the start.

During the Pacers' impending homestand, the Blue & Gold likely won't see any offense as dynamic as the one the faced in Cleveland, with all three visiting teams sporting losing records on the season.

The three games at home also offer a chance that Myles Turner — who has missed the last eight games with a sore right elbow — could return to the lineup.

Without Turner, Indiana's defense has held firm in some ways but faltered in others. Against the Cavaliers on Friday, Indiana allowed 46 points in the paint, a sign that Turner's lofty block total is missed.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Domantas Sabonis



Elfrid Payton

Evan Fournier

Jonathon Simmons

Aaron Gordon

Bismack Biyombo

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Domantas Sabonis

Magic: PG - Elfrid Payton, SG - Evan Fournier, SF - Jonathon Simmons, PF - Aaron Gordon, C - Bismack Biyombo

Injury Report

Pacers: TJ Leaf - questionable (sprained right ankle), Myles Turner - questionable (right elbow ligament sprain and muscle strain), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac - out (sore right ankle), Terrence Ross - out (sprained right MCL, non-displaced fracture of right tibial plateau), Nikola Vucevic - left hand (out)

Last Meeting

January 27, 2018: Playing against the team that drafted him, Victor Oladipo posted one of his best nights of the season, scoring a game-high 26 points in a 121-109 over the Magic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

In addition to his scoring, Oladipo racked up six rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and two steals.

"It felt pretty good to be out there again playing," said Oladipo, who missed the previous game with a sore knee. "It was tough watching last game."

Jonathon Simmons had a team-high 21 points for the Magic. Center Nikola Vucevic added 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon had 16 points and six boards.

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series 58-46 with the Magic

Magic head coach Frank Vogel served in the same capacity with the Pacers from 2011-16, compiling a record of 250-181

Orlando has lost nine of its last 10 games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

