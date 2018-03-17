Game Preview: Pacers vs Lakers

Last Updated: March 17 at 10:09 PM ET

Matchup

With injuries keeping both Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner out of the lineup on Saturday night, the Pacers were unable to escape Washington with a victory.

But on Monday, when Indiana (40-30) returns home to face Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pacers hope to have Turner return to the lineup.

Following practice on Friday, Turner said that the left ankle sprain was not as severe as initially feared, and was listed as questionable until hours before the tipoff on Saturday night.

Without Turner, rim protection quickly became an issue for the Pacers against Washington on Saturday. Indiana allowed the Wizards to shoot a scorching 54.8 percent from the field, the highest total a team has shot against Indiana since February 5th.

The Pacers will face a Lakers (31-38) team that has been playing solid basketball for nearly three months now after a slow start to the season. But L.A. has dropped its last two contests and is expected to be without Brandon Ingram, who is currently sidelined with a sore groin.

Lately, the Lakers have been powered by the playmaking of Ball, who dishes out a team-high 7.1 assists per game.

With Saturday's loss dropping the Pacers from third to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, Indiana only has four games remaining against teams with sub-.500 records, making Monday's game all the more important for Indiana's playoff seeding.

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Lakers: PG - Lonzo Ball, SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF - Kyle Kuzma, PF - Julius Randle, C - Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis - out (sprained left ankle), Myles Turner - questionable (sprained left ankle)

Lakers: Channing Frye - out (appendectomy), Josh Hart - out (left hand fourth metacarpal fracture), Brandon Ingram - out (left groin strain)

Last Meeting

January 19, 2018: Playing in their Hickory uniforms on the road, the Pacers never found their offensive groove in Los Angeles, falling 99-86 to the Lakers.

Despite trailing for much of the night, the Pacers were able to slice their deficit to just two points with six minutes remaining. But just as it seemed the Pacers were poised to break through, the door was closed by the plucky Lakers, who used a game-high 33 points from Jordan Clarkson maintain their lead.

For the Pacers, Victor Oladipo led the way offensively, making 11-of-26 shots for 25 points. But on the other side, Clarkson was spectacular, making 14 of his 19 shots from the field.

Noteworthy

The Lakers lead the all-time series 59-28 and the Lakers have won two straight against Indiana

Lakers forward Thomas Bryant attended Indiana University for two seasons (2015-2017)

Pacers rookie TJ Leaf was college teammates at UCLA with Lakers guard Lonzo Ball

