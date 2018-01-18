Game Preview: Pacers at Lakers

Last Updated: Jan. 19 at 10:15 AM ET

Matchup

Pour another cup of coffee, Pacers fans.

Indiana's west coast road trip continues on Friday night when the Pacers head to the Staples Center to face the up-and-coming Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET.

Despite having their three-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night against the Trail Blazers, the Pacers are still in one of their best stretches of basketball of the season. Since leading scorer Victor Oladipo's return from injury, the Pacers have gone 5-2, bringing their record to 24-21.

On Friday, the Pacers will need to find their legs after having played less than 24 hours earlier, in hopes of putting away a Lakers team with a record of just 15-29.

The Lakers will be without Lonzo Ball (sore left knee), but still have the services of their other impressive first-round draft pick, Kyle Kuzma. The Utah product leads the Lakers in scoring with 16.5 points per game and is also hauling in 6.2 boards per night.

With a talented young core, the Lakers are capable of upsetting opponents on any night, especially at home, where they've won their last three games.

For the Pacers, the focus will be on avoiding a fourth quarter like that one they suffered in Portland, getting outscored 26-12 over the final 12 minutes of play.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Domantas Sabonis



Tyler Ennis

Jordan Clarkson

Brandon Ingram

Julius Randle

Brook Lopez

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Domantas Sabonis

Lakers: PG - Tyler Ennis, SG - Jordan Clarkson, SF - Brandon Ingram, PF - Julius Randle, C - Brook Lopez

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - out (right elbow ligament sprain and muscle strain), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Lakers: Lonzo Ball - out (sore left knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - out (right Achilles tendon strain), Brandon Ingram - questionable (mild left ankle sprain), Kyle Kuzma - questionable (left hand fifth MP joint sprain)

is questionable

Last Meeting

January 20, 2017: The Indiana Pacers fell victim to a big second half in a 108-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

The hosts outscored Indiana 57-43 over the final two quarters, erasing the Pacers' two-point halftime lead.

"I just saw them scrap harder, they wanted the ball more," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the game. "You certainly can't allow a team to out-scrap you in order to get a road win."

Paul George led the Pacers with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Al Jefferson (20), Myles Turner (15) and Jeff Teague (11) also scored in double-figures. Lou Williams led all scorers with 27 points.

Noteworthy

The Lakers lead the all-time series with the Pacers, 58-28.

Indiana has won eight of its last 11 games against the Lakers.

Thomas Bryant of the Lakers played two seasons at Indiana University.

Tickets

Following their five-game road trip, the Pacers return to Indianapolis to host Devin Booker and the Suns on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

Away Game Night Special

Hickory Old School Mini Basketball - $10. Game Night Specials can be purchased online the day of each away game from 10:00 AM - Midnight. Order Online »