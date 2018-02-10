Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks

Last Updated: Feb. 11 at 4:15 PM ET

Riding high after an impressive win in Boston, the Pacers are looking to put together a strong finish to the first half of the NBA season. Indiana (31-25) has just two games remaining before the All-Star break, beginning with Sunday's contest at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against the New York Knicks (23-33).

The Pacers rode another standout performance from All-Star guard Victor Oladipo in Friday's 97-91 win over the Celtics on Friday night. Oladipo missed Monday's loss to Washington due to illness and admittedly still didn't feel fully healed on Friday, but it didn't show on the court. The former Indiana University All-American poured in 35 points on 14-of-29 shooting while also tallying 10 rebounds and five assists against the East-leading Celtics.

But even more impressive was the collective resolve the Pacers showed in the closing minutes of Friday's victory. Indiana led by as many as 26 points in the first half, but gave up the lead in the second half. Nonetheless, the Blue & Gold locked down defensively, outscoring Boston 13-6 over the final four minutes to come away with a gritty victory.

The Pacers now turn their attention to a rattled Knicks team. New York lost All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis to a torn ACL on Tuesday, a devastating blow that seemingly shuts down any hope of a playoff berth this season. The Knicks will be rested, however, when they take on the Pacers. New York has not played since a 113-88 loss in Toronto on Thursday night.

After hosting the short-handed Knicks, the Pacers will travel to Brooklyn (19-37) on Wednesday. On paper, at least, it seems Indiana is set up to head into the All-Star break on a nice winning streak,

but they will have to take care of business on the court.

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Knicks: PG - Jarrett Jack, SG - Courtney Lee, SF - Tim Hardaway Jr., PF - Michael Beasley, C - Kyle O'Quinn

Injury Report

Pacers: TJ Leaf - out (sore left calf), Darren Collison - out (left knee arthroscopic surgery), Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehab)

Knicks: Ron Baker - out (right shoulder injury), Joakim Noah - not with team (personal reason), Kristaps Porzingis - out (torn left ACL)

Last Meeting

December 4, 2017: The Pacers pummeled the undermanned Knicks, leading by as many as 38 points and cruising to a 115-97 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Seven Pacers players (including all five starters) scored in double figures in the win, with Thaddeus Young leading the way with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and six rebounds.

"It was about us tonight, coming out and trying to take care of business," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "Playing a better game than we certainly played in New York, but a better game than our last two opponents."

The Knicks were playing on the second night of a back-to-back and without their two leading scorers Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. due to injuries. Willy Hernangomez led New York in the loss with 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Noteworthy

The Knicks lead the all-time series with Indiana, 91-82, but the Pacers are 56-31 at home against New York.

Indiana has won 10 of its last 11 regular season home games against the Knicks.

The Knicks made a move before Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring third-year guard Emmanuel Mudiay from Denver while sending forward Doug McDermott to Dallas and a second-round pick to Denver in a three-team deal.

