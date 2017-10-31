Game Preview: Pacers vs Kings

Matchup

After a thrilling victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the Pacers (3-3) will look to sweep a two-game homestand on Tuesday, when they host the Sacramento Kings (1-5).

The Pacers rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening, edging out the Spurs on Victor Oladipo's dramatic step-back 3-pointer over LaMarcus Aldridge with 10.3 seconds remaining.

Afterwards, Oladipo called it likely the biggest shot of his career, telling reporters, "This is the stuff you dream about. I've been dreaming about that since I was little."

Oladipo has enjoyed quite the honeymoon period in his first few weeks with the Pacers. Already a popular player in the Hoosier State from his time at Indiana University,

the fifth-year guard has emerged as the clear top offensive option for the Blue & Gold, leading the team in scoring in each of their first six games.

After knocking down the game-winner on Sunday, Oladipo turned to the crowd and shouted, "This is my city!"

He is not wrong. Oladipo already receives the loudest ovation during pregame introductions and it will undoubtedly be even louder on Tuesday after Sunday's heroics.

On paper, the Kings are a far less intimidating opponent. Sacramento has dropped four straight contests after a 27-point loss in Washington on Sunday.

But that doesn't mean the Pacers can take the Kings lightly. Sacramento has plenty of young talent, including guards De'Aaron Fox (the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft) and Buddy Hield (the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft). The Kings also added some veteran talent in free agency, including former Pacers guard George Hill and Marion native Zach Randolph.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Domantas Sabonis

Kings: PG - De'Aaron Fox, SG - Buddy Hield, SF - Bogdan Bogdanovic, PF - Skal Labissiere, C - Willie Cauley-Stein

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation), Myles Turner - out (sore neck, concussion), Domantas Sabonis - questionable (upper respiratory infection)

Kings: Harry Giles - out (bi-lateral knee rehabilitation)

Last Meeting

January 27, 2017: The Pacers rallied from a 16-point deficit to force overtime, then outlasted the Kings 115-111 in extra time in a Hickory Night game.

Paul George hit the game-winning jumper with 35 seconds left and led all scorers with 33 points in the win. He was 8-for-18 from the field and also got to the free throw line often, going 16-for-17 from the charity stripe.

DeMarcus Cousins led Sacramento with 26 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists in regulation. Darren Collison added 26 points and five assists, going 10-for-17 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Noteworthy

The Pacers swept the regular season series with Sacramento last season, snapping what had been a four-game losing streak to the Kings.

George Hill was teammates in Indiana with Darren Collison (2011-12), Lance Stephenson (2011-14), Myles Turner (2015-16), Glenn Robinson III (2015-16), and Joe Young (2015-16).

The Kings have the oldest active player in the NBA on their roster in Vince Carter, who turns 41 on Jan. 26. The Pacers have the youngest player in the league in rookie center Ike Anigbogu, who just turned 19.

Despite strikingly similar names, Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic and Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic are not related. Bojan is Croatian and Bogdan is Serbian.

Lance Stephenson needs 13 points on Tuesday to reach 2,000 career points with the Pacers.

