Game Preview: Pacers at Hornets

With two games left in the season, the Pacers are aiming to control what they can control.

Currently situated in the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, major slipups by Cleveland or Philadelphia could allow the Pacers to secure home court advantage in the first round, but only if Indiana can take care of business in its final two games; both of which are against the Hornets (35-45).

The first of the games comes on Sunday afternoon, when the Pacers (47-33) will tip off at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte in search of their 48th win of the season; far surpassing preseason expectations.

On their final back-to-back of the season, Indiana looked like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. During Thursday's home game against the defending champion Warriors, the Pacers put on a shooting clinic, blowing out Golden State in a 126-106 win that clinched a sweep of the Dubs. But during Friday's game against the Raptors — who were looking to clinch the top spot in the East — the Pacers suffered their worst shooting night of the entire season, finishing the evening shooting just 29 percent from the field.

"It was just one of those nights where we just couldn't get anything offensively," said Victor Oladipo following the loss to Toronto. "We were getting open looks but we just couldn't make them. We still played great yesterday and it's a tough place to come and play after playing a team like that yesterday."

While Charlotte is outside of the playoff picture, that hasn't stopped the Hornets from finding victories. Just two weeks ago, the Hornets embarked on a four-game winning streak. And during their last outing, Charlotte drubbed the Magic, winning 137-100.

Aside from the usual excellence of Kemba Walker, the Hornets have been aided by the play of rookie Malik Monk. During Their most recent win, Monk came off the bench to provide 26 points and eight assists on 8-of-14 shooting.

During the final week of the season, fans will be watching the scoreboard to see if Cleveland or Philadelphia slips up during their final games. But in order for it to matter, the Pacers will need to finish strong, starting on Sunday in Charlotte.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Hornets: PG - Kemba Walker, SG - Nicolas Batum, SF - Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, PF - Marvin Williams, C - Dwight Howard

Pacers: None

Hornets: Cody Zeller - out (left knee soreness), Dwayne Bacon - out (right ankle sprain), Treveon Graham - questionable (concussion protocol)

February 2, 2018: In one of their most bizarre games of the season, the Pacers surrendered an eye-popping 49 points to the Hornets in the first quarter as Charlotte went on to win 133-126.

Despite falling behind by as much as 18 in the first half, Indiana was able to rally to tie the game midway through the third quarter, but was never able to move in front.

Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo was brilliant in the loss, scoring 35 points on 11-of-21 shooting (3-of-4 from the 3-point line) and also went 10-for-11 from the free throw line.

But it wasn't enough to overcome Charlotte's dynamic duo of point guard Kemba Walker and swingman Nicolas Batum. Walker led all scorers with 41 points and dished out nine assists, while Batum made 7-of-11 3-pointers on his way to 31 points and nine rebounds as the Hornets (22-29) knotted the season series at 1-1.

Indiana leads the all-time series 63-42

Pacers center Al Jefferson spent three seasons in Charlotte, averaging 17.5 points and 8.9 rebounds with the Hornets (2013-2016)

Hornets forward Cody Zeller was teammates with Pacers guard Victor Oladipo at Indiana University

