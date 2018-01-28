Game Preview: Pacers vs Hornets

Last Updated: Jan. 29 at 10:50 AM ET

Following Indiana's roaring 21-point comeback win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan expressed a mixture of pride and frustration at the postgame podium.

"This team does continue to fight, even when they're down, they dig down deeper and they find a way to fight back," McMillan said. "I thought we came out very soft tonight. We gave them almost over 60+ points again in a back-to-back."

Over the Pacers' last two games, first-half defense has been an area of concern. Against the Cavaliers on Friday, Indiana (27-23) gave up a season-high 73 first-half points. With the Magic on Saturday, it was 70, indicating that the Blue & Gold's defense to open games has been lacking cohesion.

Come Monday, the Pacers will attempt to play a more complete game against Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets (20-28), a team snakebitten by early-season troubles but still one capable of erupting on any given night.

Walker's 22.8 points spearhead Charlotte's attack, while a resurgent Dwight Howard has been a handful on the glass this season, averaging 12.8 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers have proven they have the ability to storm back into any contest this season, especially home games. So far, the Pacers have done a good job protecting home court, posting a 16-10 record in games played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

But the amount of games the Pacers have in the comforts of home is dwindling, increasing the pressure on Indiana to take care of business against sub-.500 teams when playing at home. After Monday's game, the Pacers will be down to just 14 home games for the rest of the regular season.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Domantas Sabonis

Hornets: PG - Kemba Walker, SG - Nicolas Batum, SF - Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, PF - Marvin Williams, C - Dwight Howard

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation)

Hornets: Cody Zeller - out (left knee surgery), Michael Carter-Williams - questionable (left shoulder strain)

Last Meeting

March 15, 2017: After a slow first half, Indiana's offense kicked it into gear, outscoring the Hornets 33-16 to take a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter, going on to win 98-77 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Pacers opened up the second half with a roaring 23-5 run, essentially putting the game away in the third quarter en route to the victory.

For Indiana, Paul George scored a then-season high 39 points, making six 3-pointers.

The Pacers' stifling defense held Kemba Walker of the Hornets to just seven points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Noteworthy

Hornets forward Cody Zeller attended Indiana University and went to high school at Washington. Zeller is currently sidelined with knee surgery.

While GM of the Trail Blazers, Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard acquired the draft rights for Nicolas Batum.

The Pacers lead the all-time series 62-41 and have won their last two games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against the Hornets.

