Game Preview: Pacers at Hawks

The Pacers' road trip got off to a rough start on Monday, with Indiana dropping the first game of its road swing to the Dallas Mavericks.

On Wednesday, the road trip heads to Atlanta, where the Pacers (34-26) will face a Hawks (18-43) team that they beat just five days earlier.

During their loss in Dallas, Victor Oladipo struggled with foul trouble all night, leaving him on the floor for just 23 minutes of action.

Without Oladipo, Myles Turner took over the game as the primary offensive weapon for the Blue & Gold, putting on a dazzling display with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks.

Unfortunately for Indiana, Turner's offensive outburst wasn't enough to overshadow the team's rough night from beyond the arc, where the Pacers went just 5-of-20.

At the Philips Arena, the Pacers will aim to replicate their 116-93 defeat over the Hawks from Friday, where Indiana passed out 30 assists in the runaway victory.

During the win, the Pacers imposed their will on the glass, outrebounding the Hawks 57-40, which included a 15-6 edge on the offensive glass.

In addition to the rebounds, the Pacers created more opportunities by forcing Atlanta into an eye-popping 22 turnovers, resulting in 31 points for Indiana.

Projected Starters



Cory Joseph

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Dennis Schröder

Kent Bazemore

Taurean Prince

John Collins

Dewayne Dedmon

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Hawks: PG - Dennis Schröder, SG - Kent Bazemore, SF - Taurean Prince, PF - John Collins, C - Dewayne Dedmon

Injury Report

Pacers: Darren Collison - out (left knee arthroscopic surgery rehab)

Hawks: DeAndre Bembry - doubtful (abdominal strain), Tyler Cavanaugh - out (right ankle sprain), Antonius Cleveland - out (left ankle surgery rehab), Malcolm Delaney - out (right knee strain)

Last Meeting

February 23, 2018: The Pacers came out of the All-Star break looking fully rested, blowing out the Hawks 116-93 in a win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Forward Domantas Sabonis posted one of his best nights of the season, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, both team highs.

The team also got a boost from the return of swingman Glenn Robinson III, who appeared in his first game of the season after spending the first 58 games rehabbing from a left ankle surgery.

"It was amazing," Robinson said. "To be out there for the first time, put on that jersey again for the first time this year, it means a lot. Especially with what I've been through these past four-five months, having to start over walking again."

Noteworthy

Hawks forward Miles Plumlee was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana and started his NBA career with the Pacers in 2012.

The Hawks lead the all-time series 100-85 but the Pacers have won their last four games against Atlanta.

With five rebounds against the Mavericks, Pacers forward Cory Joseph surpassed 1,000 career rebounds.

