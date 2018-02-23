Game Preview: Pacers vs Hawks

Last Updated: Feb. 22 at 2:11 pm ET

Matchup

With eight full days of rest, the Indiana Pacers open their final stretch of 24 games with a home matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Pacers entered the All-Star break on a tear, having won nine of their last 12 games. As the season resumes, Indiana (33-25) will look to continue its hot steak, which has lifted the Blue & Gold to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

One of the biggest keys to the Pacers' success this season has been its top-10 offense. Indiana has posted an offensive rating of 108.4 points per 100 possessions, good for sixth in the entire NBA. The only teams with higher offensive ratings entering the All-Star break were the Warriors, Rockets, Timberwolves, Raptors, and Cavaliers.

The Hawks offer up an opportunity for Indiana to pick up where it left off, entering the Friday night meeting with the NBA's 24th-ranked defense.

While Atlanta has had its struggles this season, the Hawks (18-41) aren't without offensive weapons.

Second-year wing Taurean Prince has developed into a valuable two-way player, hitting on 37 percent of his 3-point shots and averaging 12.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Joining Prince in the Atlanta frontcourt is John Collins, who has posted one of the highest field goal percentages among rookies, making 58 percent of his shots this season.

With the Pacers fully rested, they soon may have some reinforcements on the way. Darren Collison, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on February 3, was given an initial timetable of two to three weeks. Glenn Robinson III, who has missed the entire season to date with left ankle surgery, has made two rehab starts with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and is targeting a comeback for Friday's game barring any setbacks.

Projected Starters



Cory Joseph

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Dennis Shroder

Kent Bazemore

Taurean Prince

Ersan Ilyasova

Dewayne Dedmon

Pacers: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Hawks: PG - Dennis Schroder, SG - Kent Bazemore, SF - Taurean Prince, PF - Ersan Ilyasova, C -Dewayne Dedmon

Injury Report

Pacers: Darren Collison - out (left knee arthroscopic surgery rehab)

Hawks: TBD

Last Meeting

December 20, 2017: Against the struggling Hawks, the Pacers took care of business on the road, defeating Atlanta 105-95.

In what was a tight game for most the night, the Pacers pulled away in the fourth quarter as Victor Oladipo helped propel Indiana to the win with a game-high 23 points.

The road win featured a balanced scoring effort from the Blue & Gold, with Bojan Bogdanovic (19 points) and Myles Turner (20 points) each filling up the stat sheet.

"Defensively, we turned it up, and that's the reason why we did so well down the stretch," said Oladipo after the win.

Noteworthy

This is the second of four meetings between the teams this season.

The Hawks lead the all-time series 100-84, but the Pacers have a 56-36 edge when playing in Indiana.

Hawks forward Miles Plumlee hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana and began his NBA career with the Pacers in 2012.

