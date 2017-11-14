Game Preview: Pacers at Grizzlies

Last Updated: Nov. 14 at 11:00 AM ET

Matchup

After dropping Sunday's game to the Rockets 118-95, the Pacers turn their attention to another top-notch Western Conference opponent in the Memphis Grizzlies.

With the loss, Indiana (6-8) has now dropped five of its last six games, putting the Pacers two games under .500 on the season.

The common thread in their recent string of defeats has been defensive woes, where opponents have scored 108 or more points in each loss. On Sunday, the Rockets did much of their damage in the paint, outscoring Indiana 46-38 inside while also connecting on 17 3-point shots.

Conversely, the Grizzlies (7-6) have made their statement on defense this season, ranking eighth in the NBA by allowing just 101.9 points per 100 possessions.

For the Pacers, much of the focus on Wednesday will be on getting Myles Turner going. The third-year forward has had a frustrating start to the season, missing seven games with a concussion, then losing five of the six games since he's returned to the lineup.

The sharpshooting forward is averaging nearly the same amount of points as last season (14.3) but has upped his rebounding total to a career-best 8.9 per game.

On Sunday, Turner attempted just 11 shots from the field, and was limited to 26 minutes on the floor during the frustrating loss.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Mike Conley

Dillon Brooks

James Ennis III

Jarell Martin

Marc Gasol

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Grizzlies: PG - Mike Conley, SG - Dillon Brooks, SF - James Ennis III, PF - Jarell Martin, C - Marc Gasol

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III - out (left ankle surgery rehabilitation), Edmond Sumner - out (left knee surgery rehabilitation)

Grizzlies: JaMychal Green - doubtful (left foot/ankle)

Last Meeting

March 29, 2017: During the Pacers' final back-to-back of the 2016-17 season, Indiana fell 110-97 to the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum.

Indianapolis native Mike Conley got Memphis off to fast start. The former Lawrence North star knocked down a couple 3-pointers during a 12-0 run by the Grizzlies to open up a 26-7 lead just seven minutes into the game.

Indiana used a 10-0 run over the end of the first and beginning of the second quarters to trim the deficit to nine, but Memphis later answered with a 15-4 run of their own to push the lead back to 21.

The Grizzlies made 10 3-pointers as a team in the first half and took a 72-53 lead into the break.

Paul George led the Pacers with 22 points in the loss on 8-of-17 shooting. Brooks added 18 points off the bench, while Memphis native Thaddeus Young (16 points and 13 rebounds) recorded a double-double against his hometown team.

Conley led all scorers with 36 points, going 13-for-21 from the field and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc. Vince Carter went 4-for-6 from 3-point range on his way to 21 points and eight rebounds, while Marion native Zach Randolph chipped in 17 points and six boards off the bench.

Noteworthy

Pacers forward Thaddeus Young is a native of Memphis, where he was a three-time All-State selection at Mitchell High School.

Pacers guard Joe Young and Memphis guard Dillon Brooks were college teammates at Oregon from 2014-15.

Indiana has a 25-17 lead in the all-time series, but the Grizzlies hold the edge in games played in Memphis, 12-10.

Tickets

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

