Game Preview: Pacers vs Clippers

Last Updated: March 21 at 11:23 PM ET

Matchup

On Wednesday night, the Pacers posted one of their worst shooting nights of the season, falling to the Pelicans after never being able to gain traction on offense.

Come Friday, the Pacers (41-31) will try to remedy that problem when they are back at home, facing the Clippers (38-33) for the first time this season.

Los Angeles enters the meeting in desperation mode, sitting just games out of the final spot in the Western Conference playoff race and having lost four of its last five contests.

Some considered the Clippers to be done for the season once All-Star Blake Griffin was dealt to the Pistons, but the Clips have surpassed expectations, remaining in the playoff race despite the roster shuffling.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Track the Pacers' Playoff Push »

The Clippers have been led by a career year from sixth man Lou Williams, who has averaged 22.9 points per game on the season.

On Friday, the Pacers will aim to slow Williams and the Clippers, as Indiana opens up a critical two-game stretch at home.

The Pacers play L.A. and Miami at home over the weekend before embarking on one of their tallest tasks of the season: a four-game west coast swing featuring meetings with the Warriors and Nuggets.

With the Eastern Conference playoff seeding changing daily, notching a win against the Clippers could be vital for Indiana down the stretch.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Milos Teodosic

Austin Rivers

Wesley Johnson

Tobias Harris

DeAndre Jordan

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Clippers: PG - Milos Teodosic, SG - Austin Rivers, SF - Wesley Johnson, PF - Tobias Harris, C - DeAndre Jordan

Injury Report

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis - TBD (sprained left ankle)

Clippers: Patrick Beverley - out (right knee surgery), Avery Bradley - out (adductor/rectus abdominus surgery), Danilo Gallinari - out (right hand contusion/non-displaced fracture)

Last Meeting

December 4, 2016: The Pacers used the return of Paul George and CJ Miles to lift themselves to a 111-102 win at the Staples Center.

The Pacers opened up a lead in the third quarter and continued to roll into the fourth, getting their advantage to as much as 20.

LA made one last charge, as with 1:25 left, DeAndre Jordan grabbed a missed J.J. Redick 3-pointer and finished with a dunk to get the Clippers within four. In response, on the ensuing possession, George drilled a corner triple to seal the victory.

Noteworthy

Pacers guard Darren Collison appeared in 80 games for the Clippers in 2013-14, averaging 11.4 points and 3.7 assists

Clippers forward Tobias Harris and Pacers guard Victor Oladipo were teammates for two-and-a-half seasons in Orlando (2013-16)

The Pacers lead the all-time series 53-32

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, March 23 to host Lou Williams and the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 PM ET. Tickets are available starting at just $15! Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

Pacers Team Store Game Night Special

Mini Basketball Sale - $10. The Game Night Special can be purchased at the Pacers Team Store on game day, as well as online from 10:00 AM-Midnight. Order Online »