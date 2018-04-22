Game Preview: Pacers vs Cavaliers (Game 4)

Last Updated: April 22, 2:08 PM

Matchup

40-0.

That was the Cavaliers' record when taking a lead into the fourth quarter this season.

But after a 17-point come-from-behind #PacersWin on Friday night, that number moved to 40-1, and the Pacers' record in their first-round series with the Cavs opened up to a 2-1 advantage.

Had it not been for the contributions of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Pacers would have shot just 1-of-17 from 3-point range on the night. But the sharpshooting Bogdanovic ended up carrying the Pacers, scoring a game-best 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting, connecting on seven 3-point shots.

The seven makes tied the franchise record for 3-pointers in a postseason game, where Bogdanovic joins Chuck Person, Reggie Miller (twice), and Paul George.

Now the Pacers will attempt to put the Cavaliers on thin ice, seeking to win a critical Game 4 on Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 8:30 PM ET.

In LeBron James' playoff career, this is the first time his team has ever trailed 2-1 in the opening round of the postseason. With Indiana's win on Friday, the Pacers became just the second team in James' career to win two games in the first round against him.

"It’s the postseason. Every game is a must win," explained James at his postgame presser. "You want to come in and play well and win no matter what. No matter if you have homecourt advantage or if you’re starting on the road, that’s the mindset you have to have. I felt like today was a must win. We didn’t win, obviously, but it’s the same mindset on Sunday."

During Sunday's game, the Pacers will look to get Oladipo back on track. The All-Star guard struggled to connect from deep, making just 1-of-8 attempts from long range, but still managed to pass out a team-best seven assists in the win.

After scoring five points in the first half and the team's offense growing stagnant with Cleveland attacking Oladipo with double teams, Indiana came out in the second half with a different approach to the defensive pressure.

"We basically made some adjustments to open up the floor and give (Oladipo) the opportunity to attack," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan. "And he made some good reads."

On defense, the Pacers will take the floor on Sunday aiming to replicate their high-intensity second half in which they held the Cavs to just 33 points over the final 24 minutes of play.

"We’ve been doing it all year," said Oladipo of the 17-point comeback. "I know that sounds a little redundant, but it’s true. We’ve been resilient all year. It was a great win. We made an adjustment in the second half and it helped us out. It’s just one game, so I’m looking forward to Sunday night."

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Cavaliers: PG - George Hill, SG - J.R. Smith, SF - Kyle Korver, PF - LeBron James, C - Kevin Love

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Cavaliers: George Hill - questionable (back spasms)

Last Meeting

April 20, 2018: After trailing by 17 points at the half, the Pacers used a bruising second half to push past the Cavaliers, taking Game 3 92-90.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points, going 7-for-9 from 3-point range, leading Indiana back from a 17-point halftime deficit in a 92-90 win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I've been scoring all my life," Bogdanovic said. "I kind of changed my role here. When I see that shots are going in, that gives me extra energy."

After a disappointing first half marred by 10 turnovers, the Pacers slowly chipped away at Cleveland's lead over the final two quarters, eventually taking the lead a few minutes later in emphatic fashion.

LeBron James had an impressive night offensively, scoring 28 points and picking up 12 rebounds and eight assists.

But the night belonged to Bogdanovic, whose 30 points were a playoff career high.

Noteworthy

The last time the Pacers held a 2-1 lead in a playoff series was in the 2014 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Washington Wizards, a series they eventually won in six games.

George Hill's back "locked up" in the second half according to Tyronn Lue. He only played 9:19 and scored just two points after halftime, but is expected to be available in Game 4.

Joe Young missed Game 3 with a sinus infection.

In the third quarter of Game 3, the Cavaliers had more turnovers (7) than field goals (5).

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

TNT - Marv Albert (play-by-play), Chris Webber (analyst), Allie LaForce(sideline reporter)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

