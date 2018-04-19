Game Preview: Pacers vs Cavaliers (Game 3)

Last Updated: April 20, 4:20 PM

Please Note: Doors for tonight's game will open at 5:30 PM ET

Matchup

After splitting a pair of games in Cleveland, the Pacers head back to Indiana brimming with confidence that they can win their best-of-seven first-round series against the defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers.

Yes, the Blue & Gold dropped Game 2 on Wednesday night, but their 100-97 loss offered plenty of more evidence that Indiana has what it takes to hang with the Cavs.

After pummeling Cleveland by 18 points in Game 1, the Pacers witnessed firsthand the greatness of LeBron James in Game 2. The four-time MVP added to his lore with another legendary performance on Wednesday. He scored the first 13 points of the game, helped the Cavs out to an 18-point lead, and finished with a jaw-dropping stat line: 46 points on 17-of-24 shooting, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

And yet, the Pacers weathered the tempest that was James and fought their way back. Somehow, someway, All-Star guard Victor Oladipo had an open look from beyond the 3-point arc to tie the game in the final minute, but couldn't convert.

To be that close on the road despite James' brilliance and Cleveland's desperation? That has to be encouraging for the Pacers, who now get to play the next two games in front of a boisterous, partisan crowd at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Still, there are adjustments to be made heading into Game 3. Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue did not disclose his starting lineup until less than 20 minutes before Game 2 and wound up making some rather radical changes.

Lue opted to go small, starting sharpshooters J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver alongside James, George Hill, and Kevin Love, while sending Jeff Green and Rodney Hood to the bench. That lineup created more matchup problems for Indiana, which had to account for both James' ability to attack the rim and four outside shooting threats.

The Pacers got creative in their coverages throughout the game, at one point shifting 6-11 center Myles Turner onto the 6-6 Smith, and likely will have more ideas after a couple days' worth of watching film. On the other end, the Blue & Gold have to exploit their size advantage when the Cavs opt to go small, either by posting Turner up on Love and or using him in the pick-and-roll, an area where Turner excels and Love struggles.

"We're looking forward to Friday night," Oladipo said about the challenge ahead. "It's going to be another battle, but we're going to be ready for it."

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Cavaliers: PG - George Hill, SG - J.R. Smith, SF - Kyle Korver, PF - LeBron James, C - Kevin Love

Injury Report

Pacers: Joe Young - out (sinus infection)

Cavaliers: None

Last Meeting

April 18, 2018: The Cavaliers never trailed in a 100-97 victory in Game 2 at Quicken Loans Arena, but the Pacers kept it interesting up until the final minute.

Behind a stunning start from LeBron James, Cleveland raced out to a 26-8 lead before the Pacers slowly clawed back.

"They basically hit us in the mouth," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "But we (were) able to calm down and get ourselves back in the game."

Victor Oladipo played just 8:15 in the first half due to foul trouble, but still finished with a team-high 22 points and six assists. Myles Turner added 18 points and Darren Collison scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.

James' 46 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists led the way for the Cavs. Kevin Love added 15 points and eight rebounds, while Kyle Korver scored 12 points, going 4-for-8 from 3-point range.

Noteworthy

Despite the loss, the Pacers outscored the Cavs 62-30 in the paint in Game 2.

Pacers reserve big man Domantas Sabonis was assessed a flagrant-1 foul for shoving James in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Including Game 2, Cleveland is now 40-0 this season when leading after three quarters.

