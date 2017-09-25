Media Day 2017: Nate McMillan
September 25, 2017 - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan stopped by on Media Day during a live episode of Blue & Gold Breakdown to discuss the upcoming season.
Media Day 2017
| 07:41
Media Day 2017: Myles Turner
September 25, 2017 - During Media Day 2017, Pacers forward Myles Turner sat down with Pat Boylan and Mark Boyle to talk about his offseason.
| 04:18
Media Day 2017: Victor Oladipo
September 25, 2017 - During Media Day 2017, Pacers offseason acquisition Victor Oladipo talked with Mark Boyle and Pat Boylan about his offseason and expectations for the 2017-18 season.
| 03:32
Media Day 2017: Lance Stephenson
September 25, 2017 - During a live edition of the Blue & Gold Breakdown on Pacers Media Day, Lance Stephenson dropped by to talk with Pat Boylan and Mark Boyle about his offseason and what he's expecting from the 2017-18 season.
| 03:57
Media Day 2017: TJ Leaf
September 25, 2017 - Pacers first-round draft pick TJ Leaf stopped by during a special live edition of the Blue & Gold Breakdown with Pat Boylan and Mark Boyle.
| 04:59
Media Day 2017: Glenn Robinson III
September 25, 2017 - Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III talked with Pat Boylan and Mark Boyle during a live edition of the Blue & Gold Breakdown during Pacers Media Day 2017.
| 06:30
Media Day 2017: Domantas Sabonis
September 25, 2017 - On Media Day, Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis talked with Pat Boylan and Mark Boyle during a live edition of the Blue & Gold Breakdown.
| 06:10
Media Day 2017: Thaddeus Young
September 25, 2017 - Pacers forward Thaddeus Young stopped by on Media Day during a live episode of Blue & Gold Breakdown to discuss the upcoming season.
| 05:17
Media Day 2017: Cory Joseph
September 25, 2017 - Offseason trade acquisition Cory Joseph talked to Pat Boylan and Mark Boyle during a special Media Day 2017 live edition of the Blue & Gold Breakdown.
| 05:12
Media Day 2017: Joe Young
September 25, 2017 - Pacers third year guard Joe Young sits down with Pat Boylan and Mark Boyle on a Media Day 2017 live edition of the Blue & Gold Breakdown.
| 03:54
Media Day 2017: Bojan Bogdanovic
September 25, 2017 - Pacers small forward Bojan Bogdanovic talked with Pat Boylan and Mark Boyle during a live edition of the Blue & Gold Breakdown during Pacers Media Day 2017.
| 03:48
Media Day 2017: Darren Collison
September 25, 2017 - Pacers point guard Darren Collison stopped by on Media Day during a live episode of Blue & Gold Breakdown to discuss the upcoming season.
| 05:18
Media Day 2017: Alex Poythress
September 25, 2017 - Alex Poythress, who is one of the Pacers' two two-way contract players, talked with Mark Boyle and Pat Boylan during a Media Day 2017 live edition of the Blue & Gold Breakdown.
| 03:10
Media Day 2017: Damien Wilkins
September 25, 2017 - On Media Day, guard Damien Wilkins talked with Pat Boylan and Mark Boyle during a live edition of the Blue & Gold Breakdown.
| 04:21
Pacers Media Day 2017
Follow along on Pacers.com and on social media as the 2017-18 Pacers roster meets the media.
We'll be posting interviews live to the Pacers' Facebook page and posting exclusive content to Snapchat and Instagram.
Flip through the videos above to see interviews with a number of Pacers players that were recorded during our live Media Day 2017 edition of the Blue & Gold Breakdown with hosts Pat Boylan and Mark Boyle.