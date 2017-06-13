Nigel Williams-Goss: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

Position: PG

College: Gonzaga

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 16.8

RPG: 6.0

APG: 4.7

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.7

Player Bio

REDSHIRT JUNIOR (2016-17)

His 640 points are good enough for eighth all-time in a single season in Gonzaga history … had the ninth best season in school history with 179 assists … his 64 steals are ¬fifth best ever in a season, and trails only two players (John Stockton had the three best single-season steal totals in Gonzaga history) … among other awards, he was named Second Team AP All-American, as well as to the Wooden Award All-American Team, an NABC Second Team All-American, USBWA First Team All-American, Sports Illustrated First Team All-American, Bob Cousy Award Finalist, Naismith Trophy Semi¬finalist and WCC Player of the Year … Finished fifth in the WCC in scoring, 12th in rebounding, fourth in assists per game, ¬ first in free throw percentage, ¬first in steals per game and fourth in assists-to-turnover ratio … Appeared and started 38 games … scored a season-best 36 points with 11 rebounds and six assists at San Francisco … had a second double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds at Santa Clara … had 19 points and 11 rebounds at Loyola Marymount … scored 33 points at BYU … scored 30 points against San Francisco (giving him six games with 30 or more points in his career) … had a season-best eight assists twice this season, once against Quinnipiac and again at Pepperdine … scored 23 points in the Elite Eight against Xavier and in the Final Four against South Carolina … counting the WCC tournament, he averaged 18.5 points per game in the postseason.

2015-16 (JUNIOR)

Redshirted.

2014-15 (SOPHOMORE -- WASHINGTON)

Reached double-figures in 23 of 30 outings while leading the team in assists in 23 games as well...led the team with 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field against No. 13 Utah...posted a season-high 31 points and led the team in points, rebounds and assists against California .... scored a game-high 16 points on 7-of-18 shooting at Colorado while playing in all 40 minutes...notched his third 20+ scoring effort of the season with 20 against Oregon on 7-of-18 shooting from the field...scored a season-high 30 points against Washington State on career-high 13-of-22 shooting from the field...has scored 30 or more points three times in his career...also added seven rebounds and a team-high six assists...nearly missed a triple double with a team-high 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds...notched 11 assists, nine points and six rebounds against Grambling...posted a career-high-tying 12 rebounds in season-opener against SC State...was also just shy of a triple double with 10 points and seven assists...added 11 points at Seattle while scoring a season-high 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting vs. Pacific...had a season-high eight assists in the Wooden Legacy opener against San Jose State.

2013-14 (FRESHMAN -- at WASHINGTON)

Member of the five-man 2014 All-Pac-12 Freshman Team...led conference freshmen in scoring with 13.3 points per game and was the top frosh in assists (4.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6)...set the UW freshman single-season assists record with 140 and led the Pac-12 freshmen with 14 double-digit scoring efforts during conference play...posted a points and assists double-double with 14 points and a career-best 10 dimes at Oregon State...Set the single game freshman record for scoring in a game with 32 points against Oregon State going 10-of-15 from the field including 3-of-4 from 3 and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe...Scored 18 points against MVSU, his most since 20 against Montana, while also recording career-high eight rebounds...totaled 13 points while adding five assists against Idaho State (Dec. 14)...Recorded his third-straight double-digit scoring effort on the year with 14 points (5-of-10 FG, 3-of-4 3FG, 1-of 2 FT) at No. 24 SDSU (Dec. 8)...notched his fifth double-digit scoring effort of the season with 10 points against LBSU (Nov. 30) and led the team in assists with five...posted his second 20+ scoring effort of the season with 20 against Montana (6-of-9 FG, 1-of-1 3FG, 7-of-8 FT) and dished out a team-high six assists...tallied his third straight double digit scoring effort of the season with 13 points vs. Indiana in NYC (Nov. 21)...scored a career-high 22 points against Eastern Washington (Nov. 17) while adding a career-best six rebounds, three steals, and five assists...posted his first double-digit scoring effort with 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting against UC-Irvine (Nov. 14) and led the team for the second-straight game with five assists...Made his first career start for the Huskies in the season-opener against Seattle (Nov. 10) and scored six points (2of 7 FG, 2-of-2 FT) while adding a team-high six assists and three steals...had a team-high 18 points and five assists against Mississippi Valley (Dec. 27)...recorded a team-high 12 rebounds against Washington State (Feb. 1)...led the team in assists in 20 out of the 32 games in the 2013-14 season.

HIGH SCHOOL

Originally from Happy Valley, Ore., but was the first ever four-year player for high school powerhouse Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev....played in both the 2013 McDonald's All-American game and Jordan Brand Classic...won the 3-point shooting contest during McDonald's All-American festivities...helped the West to a 110-99 win with 10 points, team-high 6 assists, 2 blocks, 2 rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes of action...led the West Team to a 102-98 win in the Jordan Brand Classic and led his squad with 17 points; also had 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal in 20 minutes...averaged more than 18 points and seven assists per game and led Findlay Prep to a 35-1 record, its lone loss coming in the semifinals of the ESPN National High School Invitational, snapping a 54-game win streak...team compiled a 124-8 record during his four years including national championships as a junior and freshman...high school coach was Todd Simon...Parade All-American...was a MaxPreps first team All-American...ranked 19th overall in ESPN's top 100, No. 33 on Rivals.com's list and No. 48 according to Scout.com (10th ranked point guard).