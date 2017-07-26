2017-18 Pacemates Chosen at Annual Showcase

The 2017-18 Indiana Pacemates were unveiled on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at the 2017 Pacemates Auditions Showcase. 18 dancers were selected from the 26 finalists who participated in the Showcase.

The finalists — chosen from an original pool of 85 contestants — spent the past 10 days taking part in rehearsals, photo shoots, and interviews. For the past six days, fans were able to vote for their favorite finalists on PacematesVoting.com and on social media.

On Wednesday, the finalists performed routines and took turns answering questions live on stage. A panel of judges that included Pacers rookie forward T.J. Leaf then determined which dancers earned a spot on the team for the next season.

You can watch selected highlights from the Showcase in the video player above or re-watch a stream of the entire Showcase in the player below.