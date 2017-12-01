Walter Lemon Jr. Named G League Player of the Month

Fort Wayne Mad Ants guard Walter Lemon Jr. has been named G League Player of the Month for November.

Lemon, a 6-3 guard out of Bradley, led the Mad Ants to an 8-1 record in the opening month of the 2017-18 G League season. Lemon averaged 26.6 points on 50.6 percent shooting, 6.4 assists, and 2.7 steals per game in November. He ranks fourth in the G League in scoring, 11th in assists, and third in steals.

