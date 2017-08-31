Victor Oladipo Releases Debut Track

When the Pacers traded for Victor Oladipo, they knew they were getting a talented player. But with the release of a song and the prospect of more music on the way, it appears the Pacers' new guard has talents that extend far beyond the basketball court.

On Thursday, Oladipo posted a song to his Instagram account, teasing that more music would be on the way soon.

The 25-year-old's talent for singing has never been a secret. At Indiana University, Oladipo covered a song by Usher at Hoosier Hysteria. During last season's All-Star Weekend, Oladipo was part of the NBA's Talent Challenge, winning the contest by showcasing his pipes for the national audience.

The song Oladipo released via Soundcloud (listen below) is a remix of Leon Russell's 'A Song for You' and he added his own lyrics to the second part of the song.

During an interview with Russ Bengston of Complex Magazine in September of 2016, Oladipo mentioned the possibility of eventually putting out a record.

"Maybe one day," Oladipo told the magazine. "I think ain’t too many NBA players who are actually really good at singing. There’s a lot of rappers, but not too many singers. I think it could be something special, so maybe one day."

It appears one year later, that day is much closer.

In Oladipo's Instagram post, he described why he decided to release a track: "They say when you have a gift you should share it because if you don't you're doing yourself, the world, and God who gave you the gift a disservice!! So here is a small part of my gift to y'all, my first single A Song For You."