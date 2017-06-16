The Reggie Years: Episode 4 - Leaving a Legacy
In the final episode of the series, Reggie Miller reflects on the importance of playing his entire career with the Pacers and looks ahead to the franchise's future.
The Reggie Years: Episode 4 - Leaving a Legacy
| 03:25
The Reggie Years: Episode 3 - Breaking Through
Reggie Miller and Donnie Walsh remember the Pacers' triumph over their arch nemesis, the New York Knicks, in 2000 to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.
| 02:47
The Reggie Years: Episode 2 - Growing Pains
In this episode, Reggie Miller reflects on his first tastes of playoff basketball and discusses the moves Donnie Walsh made to help the Pacers break through in the postseason.
| 03:28
The Reggie Years: Episode 1 - Beginning of an Era
In Episode 1 of "The Reggie Years," Reggie Miller and Donnie Walsh recall when Miller being drafted by Indiana and his early impressions of the franchise.
| 02:59
During the Pacers' 50th Season celebration, Reggie Miller sat down in Bankers Life Fieldhouse with Donnie Walsh, the GM who drafted him, and David Benner, the Pacers' longtime Director of Media Relations. Watch all four episodes of "The Reggie Years" in the video player above.