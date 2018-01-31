Statement on the Passing of Rasual Butler and Leah LaBelle

Statement from Pacers President Kevin Pritchard regarding Rasual Butler:

"Our entire organization is deeply saddened after learning of the death of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. In his one season with us, Rasual was the consummate team player and a great role model for our younger players on how a professional should prepare and act, while being a positive influence on everyone who associated with him. We offer our sincerest condolences to he and his wife's family."

Butler and his wife were killed in a car accident in California early Wednesday morning. He played with the Pacers in 2013-14, averaging 2.7 points in 50 games and also appeared in 11 playoff games that season.