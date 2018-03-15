Statement on The Passing of Pelicans Owner Tom Benson

Statement from Pacers Sports & Entertainment on the passing of New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson:

"Pacers Sports & Entertainment joins the entire National Basketball Association in mourning the loss of Tom Benson, 90, owner of the New Orleans Pelicans as well as the NFL New Orleans Saints. Mr. Benson, who passed away peacefully Thursday in his beloved home town of New Orleans, was a veteran of the United States Navy and a successful businessman in auto dealerships and banking. We extend our sincerest sympathies to his wife, Gayle, his family, and our counterparts with the New Orleans Pelicans."