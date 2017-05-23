Statement from Pacers Sports & Entertainment President & COO Rick Fuson on Security

"Pacers Sports & Entertainment joins the world in extending its most heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families of the horrific and senseless violence that occurred in Manchester, England, Monday night. As the most-visited public building in the state of Indiana, Bankers Life Fieldhouse has no higher priority than the safety of its guests before, during and after events. In light of the tragic incident of terror that occurred at the conclusion of the Ariana Grande concert, Bankers Life Fieldhouse immediately enhanced its already stringent security standards which include those seen by the public and many others not in public view. While we emphasize that no credible threat has been made with regard to our venue, we continue to work closely with local, state and national law enforcement authorities to monitor any threat and will continue vigilant measures to any extent necessary. We do ask that those who attend events here and elsewhere be cognizant of their surroundings and to say something if they see something and immediately report any suspicious activity to a staff member or law enforcement official."