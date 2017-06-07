Reggie Miller Partners with Castelli to Create Custom Dropping Dimes Kit

During the month of June, two passions of Reggie Miller will collide.

Miller's love for biking and cycling will be combined with his support of the Dropping Dimes Foundation, which benefits retired ABA players, to culminate in a custom biking uniform — or kit, as they are known.

"I wanted to merge two worlds that were very important to me," Miller explained. "Being able to raise money for Dropping Dimes through the sale of custom biking kits was the perfect plan."

The kit is being manufactured by Castelli, and all profits from the Miller-inspired uniform will go to the Dropping Dimes Foundation, an organization Miller has been closely involved with for years.

"After Uncle Mel (Daniels) passed, I wanted to keep his vision alive," Miller said. "So I had the honor of joining the Board and continue my work with Dropping Dimes as a tribute to Uncle Mel and all the great players that came before us."

For Dr. John Abrams, one of the co-founders of the foundation and current Chairman of the Board, Miller's active participation is a gift.

"He came up with the idea of putting together a biking kit that has the Boom Baby on it, and he asked if he could put our Dropping Dimes logo on the shirt," Dr. Abrams explained. "Then he came up with the idea to sell them and donate the profits for the entire month of June."

Katie Araujo, Castelli's Custom Team Manager for the Southwest Region, explained how the project came to fruition.

"Our whole process and what we wanted to do with Reggie was to have it be collaborative," Araujo said. "And our goal was to be for the end product to be a direct reflection of him as a person and athlete. So our process began with him telling us what he likes, having him tell us the kinds of designs that were appealing to him."

The result of the collaboration between Miller and Castelli was a kit featuring Bobby "Slick" Leonard's signature saying "Boom Baby," as well as a Pacers color scheme, the Dropping Dimes Foundation logo, and Miller's number 31, which he wore throughout his Hall-of-Fame career with the Pacers.

Miller, who still visits Indiana from time to time, is eager to hit the trails in his custom kit.

"You will find me riding in Brown County," Miller said. "And hopefully I will see Pacers fans wearing the Dropping Dimes Foundation kits on the trails."