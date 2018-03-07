PS&E Names Brent Rockwood SVP for Corporate, Community, and Public Relations

INDIANAPOLIS – Brent Rockwood, a native of Fishers, Ind., and Butler University graduate, has been named Senior Vice President for Corporate, Community and Public Relations for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, it was announced today.

Rockwood, currently the director of Corporate Communications and Community Partnerships for QEP Resources in Denver, Co., was chosen after a national search. He will begin his duties on April 2.

Rockwood succeeds Bill Benner, who is retiring from his corporate position. Benner, however, will remain with PS&E as director of the Pacers Foundation.

"Bill Benner is as good as there is in the business and has for nearly 50 years served our state and city with the highest regard," PS&E President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson stated. "We are so grateful Bill has been an integral part of our PS&E effort and look forward to him continuing to lead our Foundation and many civic efforts."

Fuson added, "We look forward to working with Brent as he returns to Indianapolis and brings a perspective to our company and city that will be very positive and forward-seeking. His talent and expertise will enhance our effort as we look to serve future generations of this community and our loyal basketball and entertainment fans."

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining PS&E and returning home to Indiana," said Rockwood. "Not only does PS&E offer the best in sports and entertainment, but it also has a special relationship with the local community through its leadership, service and giving. As a native Hoosier, I am excited to build on this strong foundation and I look forward to a bright future of serving the community."

"My time with Pacers Sports & Entertainment has been the ultimate culmination of my professional career," said Benner. "But I look forward to semi-retirement and spending more time traveling with my wife and enjoying our family. I am forever indebted and grateful to Herb Simon, Jim Morris and Rick Fuson to have worked with and for them as well the opportunity to continue with the Pacers Foundation in serving our Indiana youth."

Rockwood has 17 years of experience in communications while working in the energy, healthcare and nonprofit sectors. At QEP Resources in Denver, he was responsible for corporate, community and media relations. Previously, he worked as director of Public & Government Affairs and manager of Investor Relations for Devon Energy in Oklahoma City. Rockwood began his career at Eli Lilly & Company in a variety of sales and marketing roles in Indianapolis.

Rockwood holds a bachelor's degree from Butler University where he played on the 1996-1997 basketball team and a master's degree from Harvard Business School.

Rockwood and his wife, Angie, have four children: Kaitlyn, Addison, Jacoby and Bennett.

While remaining with the Pacers Foundation, Benner concludes a 50-year professional career that includes 33 years as a sportswriter and columnist at the Indianapolis Star, followed by positions with the Indiana Sports Corporation, Visit Indy and Horizon League. He joined PS&E in November of 2013.