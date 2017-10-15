NBAE/Getty Images

Pacers Waive Uthoff

Posted: Oct 15, 2017

The Indiana Pacers announced Sunday they have waived 6-9 forward Jarrod Uthoff.

The Pacers roster now stands at 14 players; plus the team’s two players on two-way contracts, Alex Poythress and Edmond Sumner.

2017-18 Indiana Pacers Roster

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country Years Pro
13 Ike Anigbogu C 6-10 262 10/22/98 UCLA R
44 Bojan Bogdanovic F 6-8 230 4/18/89 Croatia 3
2 Darren Collison G 6-2 185 8/23/87 UCLA 8
25 Al Jefferson C 6-10 280 1/4/85 Prentiss H.S. (Mississippi) 13
6 Cory Joseph G 6-3 190 8/20/91 Texas/Canada 6
22 TJ Leaf F 6-10 230 4/30/97 UCLA R
4 Victor Oladipo G 6-4 210 5/4/92 Indiana 4
0 Alex Poythress F 6-9 235 9/6/93 Kentucky 1
40 Glenn Robinson III G/F 6-7 215 1/8/94 Michigan 3
11 Domantas Sabonis F 6-10 252 5/3/96 Gonzaga 1
1 Lance Stephenson G 6-6 230 9/5/90 Cincinnati 7
5 Edmond Sumner G 6-5 188 12/31/95 Xavier R
33 Myles Turner F/C 6-11 255 3/24/96 Texas 2
12 Damien Wilkins G/F 6-6 217 1/11/80 Georgia 9
3 Joe Young G 6-2 185 6/27/92 Oregon 2
21 Thaddeus Young F 6-8 230 6/21/88 Georgia Tech 10
