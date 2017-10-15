NBAE/Getty Images
Pacers Waive Uthoff
The Indiana Pacers announced Sunday they have waived 6-9 forward Jarrod Uthoff.
The Pacers roster now stands at 14 players; plus the team’s two players on two-way contracts, Alex Poythress and Edmond Sumner.
2017-18 Indiana Pacers Roster
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Birthdate
|Prior to NBA/Home Country
|Years Pro
|13
|Ike Anigbogu
|C
|6-10
|262
|10/22/98
|UCLA
|R
|44
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|F
|6-8
|230
|4/18/89
|Croatia
|3
|2
|Darren Collison
|G
|6-2
|185
|8/23/87
|UCLA
|8
|25
|Al Jefferson
|C
|6-10
|280
|1/4/85
|Prentiss H.S. (Mississippi)
|13
|6
|Cory Joseph
|G
|6-3
|190
|8/20/91
|Texas/Canada
|6
|22
|TJ Leaf
|F
|6-10
|230
|4/30/97
|UCLA
|R
|4
|Victor Oladipo
|G
|6-4
|210
|5/4/92
|Indiana
|4
|0
|Alex Poythress
|F
|6-9
|235
|9/6/93
|Kentucky
|1
|40
|Glenn Robinson III
|G/F
|6-7
|215
|1/8/94
|Michigan
|3
|11
|Domantas Sabonis
|F
|6-10
|252
|5/3/96
|Gonzaga
|1
|1
|Lance Stephenson
|G
|6-6
|230
|9/5/90
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|Edmond Sumner
|G
|6-5
|188
|12/31/95
|Xavier
|R
|33
|Myles Turner
|F/C
|6-11
|255
|3/24/96
|Texas
|2
|12
|Damien Wilkins
|G/F
|6-6
|217
|1/11/80
|Georgia
|9
|3
|Joe Young
|G
|6-2
|185
|6/27/92
|Oregon
|2
|21
|Thaddeus Young
|F
|6-8
|230
|6/21/88
|Georgia Tech
|10