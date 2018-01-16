Pacers, St. Vincent & Kroger Team to Support NBA Fit Week

The Indiana Pacers, Kroger and St. Vincent have teamed up to support NBA Fit Week - January 17-25, 2018 - with events aimed at encouraging fans of all ages to lead a healthy, active lifestyle with a goal to be Fit Like a Pro.

The Pacers, St. Vincent & Kroger will celebrate NBA Fit Week with the following activations!

Wednesday, January 17

Fit Like A Pro Day

11:00 AM

Center For Inquiry School #70 (510 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205)

On Wednesday, January 17, the Pacers have partnered with Playworks Indiana to host recess at Center for Inquiry School #70! Boomer, members of the Indiana Pacemates, Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Playworks staff and coaches will be on hand to promote play!

Playworks' vision is that one day every child in America will get to play—every day. We are changing school culture by leveraging the power of safe, fun, and healthy play at school every day. We create a place for every kid on the playground to feel included, be active, and build valuable social and emotional skills. We offer an essential opportunity for children to explore their imaginations, to connect with other kids, and to stretch and grow physically, emotionally, and socially.

Tuesday, January 23

Fit Like A Pro Training Camp

6:00 – 8:00 PM

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

On Tuesday, January 23, the Pacers will host a Fit Like A Pro Training Camp with help from Pacers player **Glenn Robinson III and former players Vern Fleming and Darnell "Dr. Dunk" Hillman.

**Player Subject to Change

Students from the Destiny Foundation and Indiana Math & Science Academy will spend the evening going through a Pacers-inspired training camp! Students will go through a serious of measurables including height, wingspan, vertical jump, etc. followed by a training camp practice & clinic.

Wednesday, January 24

Fit Like A Pro Night

Pacers Game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Pacers will celebrate NBA Fit Week with our Fit Like A Pro Night on Wednesday, January 24 when we take on the Phoenix Suns. Activities surrounding the game include:

5:30 – 6:30 PM

Boomer, the Indiana Pacemates and coaches from Playworks will host an hour of play in Pacers Square! Stop by and join in on the fun!

6:00 PM – end of halftime

Stop by the St. Vincent Sports Performance tables on the Main Concourse for blood pressure and BMI screenings as talk with the experts about your own health & fitness needs & goals.

In-Game

1. Kroger High Five Club and Peyton Manning Children's Hospital Teddy Bear Exchange featuring students from participating Playworks Indiana schools

2. Parachute drop featuring a variety of prizes including Fit Like A Pro T-shirts, Pacers headband, collapsible water bottle and a Kroger gift card!

3. Honorary Scorer featuring Playworks Coaches and Staff

Thursday, January 25

Fit Like A Pro Dodgeball Tournament

2:00 – 4:00 PM

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

On Thursday, January 25, Pacers Sports & Entertainment staff will participate in a "bragging rights" Dodgeball Tournament, take in the movie "Dodgeball", and be provided an afternoon Snack Break, featuring heart healthy and Gluten Free options.

The dodgeball tournament will be officiated by special guest referees and former Pacers players Darnell "Dr. Dunk" Hillman and Scot Pollard.

Saturday, January 27

Yoga Movement

7:30 – 9:30 AM

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

On Saturday, January 27, the Pacers will host our first Yoga Movement on the Main Court of Bankers Life Fieldhouse! Join us for a fun day of YOGA and Pacers basketball. $20 gets you a yoga class on the court, a free yoga mat with a Pacers yoga mat bag, and tickets to that night's game vs. the Orlando Magic. A portion of every ticket sold supports Indy Yoga Movement.

To join in on the fun, visit https://www.nba.com/pacers/yoga-court-january-27-2018

Monday, January 29

Playworks Indiana

Pacers Game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

On Monday, January 29, Pacers Sports & Entertainment will serve host and recognize Playworks Indiana for their commitment to getting every child in America to play! Staff of Playworks Indiana will be treated to a night of fun from our amazing Suites!