Pacers Sports & Entertainment Earns Best Places To Work Distinction

INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers Sports & Entertainment has been named to the 2018 Best Places to Work in Indiana list by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

It is the first such distinction for PS&E, which is among 25 companies named from the large employer group (250-999 employees). Overall, 125 Hoosier companies are on the list.

"We are so proud of the culture and work ethic we have here," said PS&E President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson. "It truly requires incredible teamwork and cooperation to accomplish all that we do and it is a reflection of our company motto, 'We Are One'."

The top companies in the state were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. The Best Companies Group, which handled the selection process, oversees similar programs in 25 other states.

"We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it's great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace cultures and gain the recognition they deserve," offers Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar.

"These organizations come from a wide variety of industries yet they all have a common thread. They continually demonstrate to their employees through their culture, communication, career opportunities, benefits and more how much they value their contributions."

The actual rankings in each category for the companies will be unveiled at a May 3 awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center (Sagamore Ballroom) in downtown Indianapolis. The evening will kick off with the FirstPerson opening reception.

Winners were selected from four categories: small companies of between 15 and 74 U.S. employees; medium companies of between 75 and 249 U.S. employees; large companies of between 250 and 999 U.S. employees; and major companies with 1,000 or more U.S. employees. Out-of-state parent companies were eligible to participate if at least 15 full-time employees are in Indiana.

In addition to the May 3 awards dinner, winners will be recognized via a special section of the Indiana Chamber's bimonthly BizVoice® magazine and through Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick — both of which reach statewide audiences. Additional program partners are the Best Companies Group, Indiana State Council of SHRM and the Wellness Council of Indiana.

All companies that participated in the 2018 Best Places to Work program receive an in-depth evaluation identifying strengths and weaknesses according to their employees. In turn, this report can be used in developing or enhancing employee retention and recruitment programs.

For more information on the Best Places to Work program, go to www.bestplacestoworkIN.com.