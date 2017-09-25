NBAE/Getty Images
Pacers Sign Jarrod Uthoff, Announce Training Camp Roster
The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed 6-7 forward Jarrod Uthoff. Per team policy, terms were not disclosed.
Uthoff was undrafted out of the University of Iowa in 2016. He played nine games for the Dallas Mavericks last season and averaged 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He played 11 games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' affiliate in the NBA G League, and averaged 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.
With training camp beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Pacers' roster now stands at 20. The complete training camp roster is listed below:
Indiana Pacers 2017 Training Camp Roster
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Birthdate
|Prior to NBA/Home Country
|Years Pro
|13
|Ike Anigbogu
|C
|6-10
|250
|10/22/98
|UCLA
|R
|44
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|F
|6-8
|216
|4/18/89
|Croatia
|3
|2
|Darren Collison
|G
|6-0
|175
|8/23/87
|UCLA
|8
|25
|Al Jefferson
|C
|6-10
|289
|1/4/85
|Prentiss H.S. (Mississippi)
|13
|20
|DeQuan Jones
|F
|6-8
|221
|6/20/90
|Miami (FL)
|1
|6
|Cory Joseph
|G
|6-3
|193
|8/20/91
|Texas/Canada
|6
|22
|TJ Leaf
|F
|6-10
|225
|4/30/97
|UCLA
|R
|10
|Trey McKinney-Jones
|G
|6-5
|220
|8/27/90
|Miami (FL)
|R
|26
|Ben Moore
|F
|6-8
|220
|5/13/95
|Southern Methodist
|R
|4
|Victor Oladipo
|G
|6-4
|210
|5/4/92
|Indiana
|4
|0
|Alex Poythress
|F
|6-7
|238
|9/6/93
|Kentucky
|1
|40
|Glenn Robinson III
|G/F
|6-6
|222
|1/8/94
|Michigan
|3
|11
|Domantas Sabonis
|F
|6-11
|240
|5/3/96
|Gonzaga
|1
|1
|Lance Stephenson
|G
|6-5
|230
|9/5/90
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|Edmond Sumner
|G
|6-6
|176
|12/31/95
|Xavier
|R
|33
|Myles Turner
|F/C
|6-11
|250
|3/24/96
|Texas
|2
|19
|Jarrod Uthoff
|F
|6-9
|221
|5/19/93
|Iowa
|1
|12
|Damien Wilkins
|G/F
|6-6
|225
|1/11/80
|Georgia
|9
|3
|Joe Young
|G
|6-2
|185
|6/27/92
|Oregon
|2
|21
|Thaddeus Young
|F
|6-8
|221
|6/21/88
|Georgia Tech
|10
HEAD COACH: Nate McMillan, North Carolina State
ASSISTANT COACHES: Bill Bayno, Sacred Heart
Dan Burke, Portland State
Popeye Jones, Murray State
ASSISTANT COACH/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT: David McClure, Duke
SENIOR DIRECTOR OF MEDICAL OPERATIONS/HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Josh Corbeil, Boston University
ASSOCIATE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER/PHYSICAL THERAPIST: Carl Eaton, Lock Haven
DIRECTOR OF SPORTS PERFORMANCE/ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Shawn Windle, Maine at Presque Isle
ASSISTANT SPORTS PERFORMANCE COACH: Andy Martin, IUPUI
EQUIPMENT MANAGER: Josh Conder, Indiana State
DIRECTOR OF BASKETBALL INFORMATION & TECHNOLOGY: Hansen Wong, Minnesota
VIDEO COORDINATOR: Tim Dather, Indiana
ASSISTANT VIDEO COORDINATORS: Ben Eblen, Alabama
Jared Bartling, South Dakota
MASSAGE THERAPIST: Andrei Mikhailau