Pacers Sign Jarrod Uthoff, Announce Training Camp Roster

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed 6-7 forward Jarrod Uthoff. Per team policy, terms were not disclosed.

Uthoff was undrafted out of the University of Iowa in 2016. He played nine games for the Dallas Mavericks last season and averaged 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He played 11 games for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' affiliate in the NBA G League, and averaged 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

With training camp beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Pacers' roster now stands at 20. The complete training camp roster is listed below:

Indiana Pacers 2017 Training Camp Roster

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country Years Pro 13 Ike Anigbogu C 6-10 250 10/22/98 UCLA R 44 Bojan Bogdanovic F 6-8 216 4/18/89 Croatia 3 2 Darren Collison G 6-0 175 8/23/87 UCLA 8 25 Al Jefferson C 6-10 289 1/4/85 Prentiss H.S. (Mississippi) 13 20 DeQuan Jones F 6-8 221 6/20/90 Miami (FL) 1 6 Cory Joseph G 6-3 193 8/20/91 Texas/Canada 6 22 TJ Leaf F 6-10 225 4/30/97 UCLA R 10 Trey McKinney-Jones G 6-5 220 8/27/90 Miami (FL) R 26 Ben Moore F 6-8 220 5/13/95 Southern Methodist R 4 Victor Oladipo G 6-4 210 5/4/92 Indiana 4 0 Alex Poythress F 6-7 238 9/6/93 Kentucky 1 40 Glenn Robinson III G/F 6-6 222 1/8/94 Michigan 3 11 Domantas Sabonis F 6-11 240 5/3/96 Gonzaga 1 1 Lance Stephenson G 6-5 230 9/5/90 Cincinnati 7 5 Edmond Sumner G 6-6 176 12/31/95 Xavier R 33 Myles Turner F/C 6-11 250 3/24/96 Texas 2 19 Jarrod Uthoff F 6-9 221 5/19/93 Iowa 1 12 Damien Wilkins G/F 6-6 225 1/11/80 Georgia 9 3 Joe Young G 6-2 185 6/27/92 Oregon 2 21 Thaddeus Young F 6-8 221 6/21/88 Georgia Tech 10

HEAD COACH: Nate McMillan, North Carolina State

ASSISTANT COACHES: Bill Bayno, Sacred Heart

Dan Burke, Portland State

Popeye Jones, Murray State

ASSISTANT COACH/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT: David McClure, Duke

SENIOR DIRECTOR OF MEDICAL OPERATIONS/HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Josh Corbeil, Boston University

ASSOCIATE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER/PHYSICAL THERAPIST: Carl Eaton, Lock Haven

DIRECTOR OF SPORTS PERFORMANCE/ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Shawn Windle, Maine at Presque Isle

ASSISTANT SPORTS PERFORMANCE COACH: Andy Martin, IUPUI

EQUIPMENT MANAGER: Josh Conder, Indiana State

DIRECTOR OF BASKETBALL INFORMATION & TECHNOLOGY: Hansen Wong, Minnesota

VIDEO COORDINATOR: Tim Dather, Indiana

ASSISTANT VIDEO COORDINATORS: Ben Eblen, Alabama

Jared Bartling, South Dakota

MASSAGE THERAPIST: Andrei Mikhailau