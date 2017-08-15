Pacers Sign Damien Wilkins and Ben Moore

The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday they have signed free agents Damien Wilkins and Ben Moore. Per team policy, terms of the contracts are not announced.

The 6-6 Wilkins is a 37-year-old veteran who last played in the NBA with Philadelphia in 2012-13, averaging 6.3 points and 2.4 rebounds. Since then he has played in China, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and with NBA Development League franchises in Iowa and Greensboro. Before joining the 76ers, Wilkins played with Oklahoma City, Minnesota, Atlanta and Detroit.

Moore is a 6-8 rookie forward who played at SMU. His senior season, he averaged 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds. He will be designated as an affiliate player and play with the Pacers' Gatorade League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Moore played five games with the Pacers' summer league team in Orlando, averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds.

