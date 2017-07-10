Pacers Sign Bojan Bogdanovic

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed free agent forward Bojan Bogdanovic to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Bogdanovic recorded career highs during the 2016-17 regular season with 13.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 81 total games with the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards. After being traded to Washington in February, he averaged 12.7 points and shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range and 93.4 percent from the free throw line over the Wizards’ final 26 regular season games. Bogdanovic also appeared in all 13 of Washington’s playoff games last season while averaging 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

"Bojan is a great addition to the Indiana Pacers," said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. "He was an integral part of a playoff team last year. We love his competitiveness and his ability to shoot with range. We feel like he's a perfect fit in terms of character both on and off the court. We look forward to having him as part of the Pacers' family."

A native of Croatia, Bogdanovic was originally drafted by Miami with the 31st overall pick in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He was an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection during the 2014-15 season. The three-year NBA veteran has recorded career averages of 11.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over 212 career games (121 starts) with the Nets and Wizards