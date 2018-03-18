Pacers Seeking Flow with Uncertain Roster

Domantas Sabonis is out, Myles Turner is questionable, Darren Collison and Glenn Robinson III are still working their way back into shape, Trevor Booker is taking a crash course in playing center and Thad Young isn't feeling well.

All that uncertainty within a team that was perfectly healthy just a week earlier when it won at Boston has Nate McMillan seriously thinking of shortening his playing rotation from 10 to nine to find better chemistry as the Pacers prepare for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

When he has more healthy players, that is.

McMillan has used a 10-player rotation since the game against Utah on March 7, with the goal of taking advantage of his depth and keeping legs fresher for the postseason. But losses in the previous two games, to Toronto on Thursday and Washington on Saturday, have him leaning toward reducing the number of players who get double-figure minutes.

"What I think is happening now, because guys' time has been cut, they try to cram everything into shorter minutes," McMillan said following Sunday's workout at St. Vincent Center. "So it's 'Let me get my shots, let me get my touches,' and all of a sudden you don't have rhythm, you don't have ball movement. We want the flow.

"We're going to need the flow out there and you may have to shorten your rotation."

McMillan did not say whose minutes would be cut if he shortens the rotation, but did say he prefers a five-man rotation for the point guard, shooting guard and small forward positions. That could indicate more minutes for Lance Stephenson, who can back up all three spots. Stephenson had one of his best games of the season - and his best road performance – by scoring 25 points in 29 minutes, hitting 10-of-15 shots.

McMillan's roster, and therefore rotation, remains in flux, however. Sabonis, who sprained his left ankle in the victory over Philadelphia last Tuesday, was shooting on Sunday, but has yet to participate in practice. He is off the crutches he used for two days but is uncertain of his return.

"I'm feeling better, but all I can do now is walking," he said.

"I'm trying to get better each day and see what the staff says."

Turner, who sprained his ankle in Thursday's game with Toronto, was more active on Sunday, when he participated in a halfcourt scrimmage, but was uncertain of his status.

"It's a matter of me being 100 percent and not worrying about it out there," he said. "This is one thing that can nag going into the playoffs."

If Turner can't go, Booker will back up Al Jefferson at center. Booker was brought in to be a backup power forward but has had to learn both positions on the fly. Meanwhile, Young, the starting power forward, should be available against the Lakers.

All the changes and uncertainties have impacted the Pacers' offense. They've failed to shoot 50 percent from the field in each of the last 13 games and have not consistently gotten to the foul line.

"We have guys who are injured and we have guys who are coming back," McMillan said. "And trying to work all of that in, sometimes you lose your rhythm."

McMillan will continue to start Cory Joseph at point guard and bring the original starter, Collison, off the bench. Collison has played well since returning from arthroscopic knee surgery, averaging 12 points over 24 minutes in the past fives games. He's hit 55 percent of his field goals and 61.5 percent of his 3-pointers and averaged 5.4 assists and less than one turnover.

"Darren is still working himself into shape," McMillan said. "(Starting Joseph) has been working out for us. When we feel he's ready to be put back in that role we'll do that."

Regardless of who plays, the Pacers will need better efforts than they gave in Washington, when they kept the final score close only because of the effort of the reserves, including non-rotation players TJ Leaf, Joe Young and Alex Poythress. They appear to have a playoff spot locked up, although not mathematically, but have 12 remaining regular season games to get through first.

McMillan has mentioned fatigue as a factor recently, so they'll have to find a way to rejuvenate themselves. Or, hope that improved chemistry brings better play.

"You've got to be a team that outworks people," Turner said. "I think (Saturday) night we got outworked a little bit. Our third unit came in and outworked them. We've got to play with the same intensity the third unit came in and showed.

"Once you get in the playoffs you have a new sense of energy. Adrenaline kicks in. Right now, these are the dog days of the season."

