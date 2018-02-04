Pacers Recall Glenn Robinson III

The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday they have recalled Glenn Robinson III from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' affiliate in the NBA G League.

As part of a rehabilitation assignment, Robinson III played in the Mad Ants' game against the Long Island Nets Saturday night, and finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes. In his two appearances with the Mad Ants this week, he averaged 11 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.