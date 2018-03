The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have recalled Ike Anigbogu from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League.

Anigbogu, a 6-10 rookie out of UCLA, has appeared in 10 games for the Pacers this season, averaging 1.3 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. He has appeared in 14 games with the Mad Ants, averaging 6.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per contest.