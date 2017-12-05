Pacers Recall Anigbogu

The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday they have recalled Ike Anigbogu from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League.

The Pacers drafted Anigbogu, a 6-10 center out of UCLA with the 47th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old rookie has appeared in six games this season with the Pacers, amassing four points, four rebounds, one block, and one steal in 17 minutes of action.

In four games with the Mad Ants this season, Anigbogu has averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.