Pacers Recall Anigbogu

The Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday they have recalled Ike Anigbogu from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League.

Anigbogu started two games while on assignment in Fort Wayne, averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 68.8 percent from the field (11-of-16).

The Pacers drafted Anigbogu, a 6-10 center out of UCLA with the 47th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old rookie has appeared in six games this season with the Pacers, amassing four points, four rebounds, one block, and one steal in 17 minutes of action.