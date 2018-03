The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have recalled Alex Poythress from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League.

Poythress, a 6-9 forward out of Kentucky, has played seven games with the Mad Ants this season and has posted averages of 20 points and 8.9 rebounds. In his most recent game in Fort Wayne, Poythress scored 20 points and snared eight rebounds.