Pacers Open 2017-18 Season at Home Against Brooklyn

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Monday their 2017-18 National Basketball Association schedule with Opening Night, presented by Kroger, Wednesday, Oct. 18, against the Brooklyn Nets. Game time at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will be 7:00 p.m.

After the opener, the Pacers host Portland Oct. 20 before making their first road trip of the season, a three-game trip to Miami, Minnesota and Oklahoma City.

The Pacers will have a six-game homestand in December that features defending Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Dec. 8, and Oklahoma City Dec. 13, a game that will be televised nationally on ESPN. Other home games of note include San Antonio (Oct. 29); Houston (Nov. 12); Toronto in the annual night after Thanksgiving game (Nov. 24), Boston (Nov. 25, Dec. 18); Minnesota (Dec. 31); Cleveland (Jan. 12); the Los Angeles Lakers (Mar. 19); the Los Angeles Clippers (Mar. 23) and defending NBA champion Golden State (Apr. 5). The Pacers close the regular season Apr. 10 at home against Charlotte.

On the road, the Pacers have one five-game trip, two four-game trips and two three-game trips. They will make their latest west coast swing since 2013 when they visit Golden State, Sacramento, the Clippers and Denver from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3. The Pacers will play 14 back-to-backs this season, down from 17 in the 2016-17 season.

The Pacers will also have two other national TV games on NBATV, Nov. 20 at Orlando and Jan. 8 at home against Milwaukee. The Pacers local television and radio broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Single game tickets for all 2017-18 Pacers home games will be available for purchase on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket plans, group tickets and nightly suite rentals are available now. To learn more, fans should visit Pacers.com/tickets or call (317) 917-2827.

