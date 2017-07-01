Pacers Name Buchanan General Manager; Promote Dinwiddie

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard announced he has named Chad Buchanan as General Manager. Buchanan replaces Pritchard, who in May assumed his current role. Pritchard also announced that Vice President of Basketball Operations Peter Dinwiddie has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations.

The 44-year-old Buchanan joins the Pacers after spending the last three seasons as assistant general manager for the Charlotte Hornets. Prior to that, Buchanan was with the Portland Trail Blazers for 10 years, serving as a scout, acting General Manager in 2011-12 and director of college scouting.

"I know Chad from when I was at Portland and I thought back then he was extremely sharp and gifted when it comes to talent and what teams need to improve," said Pritchard. "I'm very pleased we can add someone of his caliber and look forward to working with him. He is very well respected and will fit into the culture we have here."

Buchanan attended Simpson College (Indianola, Iowa) and was an assistant coach there for five years (1997-2002). He then became an assistant coach/assistant director of player personnel for the ABA’s Kanas City Knights in 2002-03, and served as an assistant coach at Drake in 2003-04 before landing in Portland.

Dinwiddie just completed his fifth year as Vice President of Basketball Operations after being the Director of Basketball Administration the four years prior to that. Dinwiddie has been with the franchise since 2006.

"Peter's expertise in all areas related to our basketball operations is impressive," said Pritchard. "Among other things, his knowledge of the salary cap and issues related to that is imperative to the success of our organization. This isn't a title change, it's a well-earned promotion."